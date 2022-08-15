Read full article on original website
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
nowdecatur.com
Richland Foundation Honors Several Community Members and Businesses for Generosity
August 18, 2022 – Last Thursday, Richland Community College Foundation honored several community members and businesses for their generosity at the 2022 Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration. In the past year, the Foundation awarded $927,000 in scholarships, exceeding their fundraising goal by 12%. The staff worked with local businesses,...
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Area Arts Council to Begin Art Classes in Fall
August 18, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council will begin homeschool art classes for the Fall on September 19. Registration is required. Find a link to the registration by clicking here. Those who register will be able to attend classes every Monday from September 19 to November 7...
wmay.com
Mayor Seeks Planning And Zoning Input On Cannabis Business Setbacks
After Springfield aldermen rejected a resolution that could have paved the way for relaxed zoning rules for some cannabis businesses, Mayor Jim Langfelder will proceed with his own written request to the Planning and Zoning Commission asking it to weigh in. At issue is how far away a cannabis craft-grow...
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
myradiolink.com
U.S. 36 resurfacing in Decatur and Long Creek begins Aug. 22
DECATUR – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that an 8-mile resurfacing project on U.S. 36 between Airport Road in Decatur to Illinois 32 begins Monday, Aug. 22. This $6.4 million project includes resurfacing and pavement patching. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, allowing one lane to be open...
nowdecatur.com
Train Fair Rolls into Decatur August 20 and 21
August 16, 2022 – Join other community members at the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 for the Decatur Train Fair. This year’s Decatur Train Fair will include massive model layouts, swap meets, and boxcar loads of rare model train collectibles. The event is fun for all ages and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days. Admission to the Civic Center’s Arena is $5 per person.
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Council Votes To Allow Golf Cart Use In City In 3-2 Vote
The Effingham City Council voted by a narrow 3-2 margin to allow golf cart use in city limits in a limited fashion. The vote was 3-2. Mayor Mike Schutzbach and Commissioners Libby Moeller and Larry Micenheimer voted in favor, while Commissioners Hank Stephens and Merv Gillenwater voted against. Both commissioners voting No felt that Effingham is not set up for such vehicles with too many highways running through town.
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
New veterans lounge opens in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Transitioning from military service into the civilian life can be hard for many veterans. A gym owner in Tuscola saw the need for a safe space for vets and he filled it. He started a group designed to help veterans deal with the changes of life after the military called 217 […]
wjbc.com
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
City of Champaign names new Public Works Director
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than two years without one, the City of Champaign has a permanent Public Works Director. Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David announced on Tuesday that she has appointed Khalil Zaied to the position. Zaied’s first day with the City of Champaign will be October 17. “I am both grateful […]
WCIA
Illinois State Fair Economic Impact to Springfield Area
Eleven days of fun, entertainment, and fair food draws a lot of people to the Springfield area. Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance sees the difference when events like the State Fair take place. President and CEO Ryan McCrady shares more insight.
nowdecatur.com
Electronics Recycling Collection Event Set for August 27
August 17, 2022 – Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment for Macon County Environmental Management’s Collection Event on Saturday, August 27. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
WAND TV
Firestone to Commerce Park
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – From tire manufacturing to industrial park. Final demolition is underway of the old Firestone plant on N. 22nd Street in Decatur. It clears the way for the continued development of the property which is now called Commerce Park. Firestone ceased operations in late 2001 a...
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
WAND TV
New President and CEO of HSHS St. John's Hospital named
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield has a new president and CEO. Matthew Fry, MHA, MBA, FACHE has accepted the position. Fry has spent nearly a decade of his healthcare career within the Sutter Health system and its affiliates. Sutter Health is a not-for-profit integrated health system headquartered in Sacramento, California.
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
