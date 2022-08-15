ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha police tackling gang violence

A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 8 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate overnight stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a man who injured someone early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood east of Interstate 480. A 29-year-old man was cut during an attack around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday near 27th and Leavenworth streets, according to an Omaha Police report. The man said his attacker was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

North Omaha neighborhoods coping with streak of violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More gunfire in north Omaha adds to the string of shootings that have claimed the lives of four people over the last few days. Early Wednesday morning, gunfire in multiple locations sent three people to area hospitals. Omaha Police also reported that four vehicles and a business were damaged by the latest round of gunfire.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#Wowt#Omaha Police#Nebraska Medical Center
WOWT

Redeveloping Bellevue's Olde Towne

The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 7 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County

RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits. Redeveloping Bellevue's Olde Towne. Updated: 18 hours ago. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue

A few strong storms possible Thursday evening mainly NW of the Metro. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. Updated: 20 hours ago. The state is hoping...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. -- One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department dispatched police to 2437 Ellison Avenue after a reported shooting at 12:21 a.m. Police said they found a 37-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. The victim was transported to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: shooting victim has been identified

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The homicide victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports...

Comments / 0

Community Policy