UPDATE: Omaha police investigate two overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
WOWT
Omaha police tackling gang violence
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 8 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
A look at how and when Omaha Police say they use force
While the number of times OPD officers use force on a subject has remained relatively consistent recently, there's been some variation in how.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a man who injured someone early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood east of Interstate 480. A 29-year-old man was cut during an attack around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday near 27th and Leavenworth streets, according to an Omaha Police report. The man said his attacker was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask.
'People need to feel safe': 6 homicides in Omaha in August is higher than usual
So far this month, six people have been killed in the Omaha area. That's a high number compared to previous years.
WOWT
Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
WOWT
North Omaha neighborhoods coping with streak of violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More gunfire in north Omaha adds to the string of shootings that have claimed the lives of four people over the last few days. Early Wednesday morning, gunfire in multiple locations sent three people to area hospitals. Omaha Police also reported that four vehicles and a business were damaged by the latest round of gunfire.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
WOWT
Redeveloping Bellevue's Olde Towne
The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 7 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits. Redeveloping Bellevue's Olde Towne. Updated: 18 hours ago. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign...
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
WOWT
Omaha Police called to separate shootings overnight; several victims sent to hospitals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating at least two shootings Wednesday morning, adding to the list of recent violence in areas of the city. Overnight, two people were shot near the NP Mart gas station, located at 56th Street and Ames Avenue. According to an OPD report, officers...
WOWT
Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue
A few strong storms possible Thursday evening mainly NW of the Metro. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. Updated: 20 hours ago. The state is hoping...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department dispatched police to 2437 Ellison Avenue after a reported shooting at 12:21 a.m. Police said they found a 37-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. The victim was transported to...
WOWT
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: shooting victim has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The homicide victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports...
WOWT
Exclusive: Father of victim in Florence Tower shooting speaks out against recent violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police continue their investigations into the slew of recent homicides. While they’ve arrested two of the four wanted suspects, the family of one of the victims says that’s only half the battle. “I just want them to know that she was caring and...
York News-Times
Lincoln father and son are first indicted in connection to overdose deaths last year
A Lincoln father and son already facing drug charges now are indicted for an overdose death last year, which are believed to be the first criminal charges to come from a string of overdoses last year from tainted cocaine. And a pair accused of the theft of more than $1.2...
