One Green Planet
3 Rottweilers Abandoned Without Food and Left to Die Find a New Loving Home
Hope For Paws received an urgent text on the emergency line about a family of dogs abandoned on a property. They headed out right away to help! For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this family. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to their story.
Cute Labrador Goes Viral for Enjoying Piggyback on Owner Down the Stairs
A yellow Labrador has delighted TikTok users with its special relationship with its owner, and an unusual habit.
One Green Planet
Woman Saves 850 Senior Dogs And Now They Have Their Own Bedrooms [Video]
Valerie, the founder of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, has rescued over 850 dogs from neglect, homelessness, and losing their owners. “When I first started, I thought I was going to have a couple of senior dogs. So we got past 12 dogs, and then it got to 20, and my husband was like, you’re still getting more?” Valerie said.
This dog was enjoying a nap that was so darn good his owner honestly thought he was dead
Not all naps are the same. Animals sure are fun when they're not getting into stuff or accidentally giving you a heart attack. Take Pablo, for example. The poor boy was just trying to enjoy a relaxing nap. Like, a REALLY relaxing nap. Pablo was just resting after a hard...
Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
Woman Furious After Home Cleaner Covers Up Ring Camera to Bring Uninvited Guest
A clean home is supposed to be a happy home. However, one woman with a clean home is furious after her Ring camera revealed that her new cleaning service brought an uninvited guest into her house: a toddler. Taking her gripe to parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her house...
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
I’m a bridal shop owner and these are the signs that a bride is going to be to difficult to dress
CHOOSING a wedding dress can be one of the most daunting tasks brides face ahead of their big day. Brides spend months trying to pick their perfect attire while sticking to a budget as they attend fitting appointments at different stores. Bridal store owner Anna Cirignaco has claimed she knows...
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face
There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
dailyphew.com
Dog Is Abandoned In An Empty Parking Lot With Nothing But Her Bed
An cute puppy named Bluebelle waited patiently for someone with good intentions to assist her in a parking lot in Austin, Texas. The pit bull was only accompanied by her dog bed, which shielded her from the scorching parking lot pavement, and it appeared that her family had abandoned her in an empty parking lot.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Dog's Reaction After Realizing Owner Hadn't Left Her Outside Melts Hearts
"her little face when she realised where you were." one user said.
Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
dailyphew.com
Shelter Dog Who Didn’t Want To Look At Anyone Makes The Most Amazing Transformation
When Chelsea Elizabeth Cossairt saw a picture of the dejected shelter dog Clementine on the Ginger’s Pet Rescue website, the dog was just a few days away from being put to death. The dog, who was extremely emaciated, was discovered by animal control on the streets of southern California, USA, a few weeks ago.
PopCrush
