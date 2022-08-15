Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey sells nearly $80 million in legal marijuana in first 10 weeks
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Recreational marijuana is already bringing in millions in tax revenue for New Jersey. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission said Monday that legal weed has recorded more than $4.6 million in tax revenue in the first 10 weeks.Between April 21 and June 30, the commission said it totaled more than $79.7 million in recreational marijuana sales."The market is improving. It is performing as we expect with the current number of dispensaries, the spread of locations and the high prices," Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, said. "As more cannabis businesses come online, consumers won't have to travel as far to make purchases, and prices will fall with increased competition. The market will do even better."With the money, the commission says it will issue grants to start new cannabis businesses.The state's marijuana legalization laws require a portion of the tax revenue to be invested in cities with high crime and employment stats.
N.J.’s newest legal weed store could open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Montclair Township has given final approvals allowing Ascend Wellness to sell adult weed at its medical dispensary,...
NJ prices for marijuana expected to drop as market expands
In its first 70 days of being a legal market in New Jersey, recreational marijuana collected close to $80 million in total sales, according to the latest figures. Folks involved with ramping up the industry expect that number to grow as time goes on, and for consumers to experience more options and more affordable prices on cannabis products.
headynj.com
NJCRC Director Discusses Cannabis Market License Process
The NJ CannaBusiness Association (NJCBA) held a “Lunch and Learn” webinar with NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) Executive Director Jeff Brown about the New Jersey cannabis market license process. “We’re pushing to get through that as quickly as we can,” he said about it. “We’re going to devote...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A cup of coffee costs more than this house for sale in woodsy NJ
Believe it or not, there is a home for sale in New Jersey that costs less than a small cup of regular coffee at Dunkin’. According to real estate marketplace company Zillow, there is a house in Hunterdon County that is being sold for $1. Yes, a single dollar!
Driving While High: NJ Cannabis Industry Holds Keys to Message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
ahherald.com
Monmouth County to Receive 12 Dual Chargers for Electric Vehicles through NJBPU Electric Vehicle Tourism Program
FREEHOLD, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the County has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on County property. “Monmouth County...
How much it costs to buy a home warranty in New Jersey
That home insurance policy you're carrying doesn't cover you when your air conditioning system decides to blow in the middle of summer, or a major kitchen appliance breaks down out of nowhere. But a home warranty likely would — you just have to put out more money in order to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
thedigestonline.com
New Jersey’s Fleeting Farmland Problem
There is no scarcity of farmland in the Garden State. While it’s no surprise to some, this tidbit of information still seems to surprise both outsiders and New Jerseyans alike. There are reasons for the State’s abundant farmlands: The most obvious being the population in New Jersey is heavily skewed toward the metropolitan areas. Densely populated towns outside of NYC and Philadelphia account for much of the state’s population, while the center is a less concentrated sprawl of suburbs and small municipalities.
N.J. launches what Murphy calls a ‘one of a kind’ student loan and training program
Officials on Wednesday formally launched what Gov. Phil Murphy called a “one of a kind” program in New Jersey that will give “revolving” loans to college students to help them train for jobs in health care, information technology, and clean energy. Under the $12.5 million Pay...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Require More New Jersey Landlords To Provide Receipts For Cash Payments
A new bill introduced in the New Jersey Legislature would expand the definition of a landlord in an already existing law that requires they provide receipts for rental payments paid in cash. This bill, introduced by Democrats Senators Brian Stack and Sandra Cunningham would amend section 3 of P.L.2019, c.300...
marijuanamoment.net
Idaho Activists Launch Medical Marijuana Ballot Push For 2024
Organizers in Idaho have filed a proposed 2024 ballot initiative that would legalize medical marijuana. If the measure qualifies and is approved by voters, patients with qualifying conditions would be able to purchase cannabis at state-licensed dispensaries, and those unable to access or afford dispensaries could grow up to six plants at home.
Over 100 New Laws Passed in NJ in 2022
Who is passing laws in New Jersey and what laws are they enacting? Let’s look at which party, and representatives, introduced the most legislation that became law this year and last.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
Bakery chain announces another N.J. opening amid nationwide expansion
Bakery cafe chain Paris Baguette is continuing its nationwide expansion with another planned opening in the Garden State. Paris Baguette recently revealed plans to open in Plainsboro to NJ Advance Media. An exact location and opening date have yet to be determined for the cafe, although it is expected to...
Popular southern-based chicken chain Raising Cane’s to expand into N.J.
Garden State chicken lovers, it’s almost time to rejoice. Well-known fast-food eatery Raising Cane’s is making its way to New Jersey. The popular chicken chain recently received an approval to open one of its first Garden State locations in Marlton on Aug. 14 from the Evesham Township Planning Board.
Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ
There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
Comments / 1