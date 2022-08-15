Read full article on original website
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
floridaweekly.com
Boca home offers great size, views
Built in 1999 by Courchene Development Corp., this Boca Raton home was designed by Shane Ames of Ames International Architecture and is set on one of Long Lake Estates’ best lakefront lots. Sitting on over an acre, this classic Palm Beach-style house has a fantastic flexible floor plan. Be...
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
palmbeachillustrated.com
“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The Palm Beaches, Florida
Plan your next tropical escape to Palm Beach County. From small beach towns tucked into the natural beauty of the coast to the bustle of seaside shopping districts, the 39 municipalities that make up The Palm Beaches have a vacation vibe for everyone. With legendary golf courses, historical sights, outdoor malls and a year-round lineup of festivals, The Palm Beaches can host the perfect getaway for any group of travelers.
bocamag.com
Remembering Two Community Leaders & Delray Meeting Gets Testy
I last saw Susan Whelchel on July 1, 2019. We were at the ceremony to mark Baptist Health South Florida’s acquisition of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Susan discussed her health problems for a few minutes. She was direct about the outlook—not terribly encouraging—with no sign of self-pity. Then she got back to the moment. “Isn’t this exciting? It’s a great thing for the hospital.”
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
The seventh annual 'Night for the Natural Areas' at Twisted Trunk Brewery
Whether it's hiking, biking, bird-watching, kayaking or paddle boarding, if you like to get outside and enjoy the county's natural beauty, the seventh annual "Night for Natural Areas" is for you. The event, sponsored by Twisted Trunk Brewing, benefits dozens of designated Palm Beach County natural areas. It will feature...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
OH FUDGE! Boca Raton Chocolate Shop Owes $126K In Rent
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton chocolate shop is in a hot pot of trouble with its landlord who is seeking more than $100,000 in back rent. The landlord is now going after not just the corporation, but the owners as well. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPTV
This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out
JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
wflx.com
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families. "Because of a technical glitch in the Safer Watch security system, false alerts are being sent to district facilities," the district said in a robocall to parents and guardians around 8:30 a.m.
pointpubs.com
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
floridaweekly.com
THE DISH: Highlights from local menus
The Place: Andy’s Latin Food, Promenade Plaza, 9920 Alternate A1A, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-702-7710 or www.andyslatinfood.com. The Details: Andy’s, which first opened as a food truck in Delray Beach, now has a brick-and-mortar space in Palm Beach Gardens serving Venezuelan fare. I had a Venezuelan roommate who introduced...
Lake Worth Beach may lift sleeping in public ban
The issue of affordable housing is taking center stage in Lake Worth Beach and it’s affecting the most vulnerable population in our community.
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday
Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
WPTV
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
2 New Restaurants to Try in Hallandale Beach
Chef Yaniv Cohen, better known as “The Spice Detective” and the winner of the season finale of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix, has made his Hallandale Beach debut with Jaffa, following an outpost at MIA Market in the Miami Design District. Named after the oldest port in Israel, Jaffa explores the flavors of Israel and the Mediterranean with a kosher-style menu that’s dairy-free and uses Glatt kosher meat, complemented by Middle Eastern spices. The restaurant’s design reflects the vibrant Israeli city with repurposed wooden furniture, vintage Israeli travel posters, and an LED sign that reads: “Home is Where the Hummus is.” Take its cue and order the hummus and pita along with the crispy artichoke hearts. For mains, try the short rib tagine served with cauliflower and potato mousse and the grilled salmon on cedar plank.
