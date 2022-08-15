ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker

Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Boca home offers great size, views

Built in 1999 by Courchene Development Corp., this Boca Raton home was designed by Shane Ames of Ames International Architecture and is set on one of Long Lake Estates’ best lakefront lots. Sitting on over an acre, this classic Palm Beach-style house has a fantastic flexible floor plan. Be...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
travelnoire.com

5 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The Palm Beaches, Florida

Plan your next tropical escape to Palm Beach County. From small beach towns tucked into the natural beauty of the coast to the bustle of seaside shopping districts, the 39 municipalities that make up The Palm Beaches have a vacation vibe for everyone. With legendary golf courses, historical sights, outdoor malls and a year-round lineup of festivals, The Palm Beaches can host the perfect getaway for any group of travelers.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Remembering Two Community Leaders & Delray Meeting Gets Testy

I last saw Susan Whelchel on July 1, 2019. We were at the ceremony to mark Baptist Health South Florida’s acquisition of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Susan discussed her health problems for a few minutes. She was direct about the outlook—not terribly encouraging—with no sign of self-pity. Then she got back to the moment. “Isn’t this exciting? It’s a great thing for the hospital.”
BOCA RATON, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Robot#Innovation#Leadingage
BOCANEWSNOW

OH FUDGE! Boca Raton Chocolate Shop Owes $126K In Rent

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton chocolate shop is in a hot pot of trouble with its landlord who is seeking more than $100,000 in back rent. The landlord is now going after not just the corporation, but the owners as well. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV

This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
JUPITER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools

The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families. "Because of a technical glitch in the Safer Watch security system, false alerts are being sent to district facilities," the district said in a robocall to parents and guardians around 8:30 a.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: Andy’s Latin Food, Promenade Plaza, 9920 Alternate A1A, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-702-7710 or www.andyslatinfood.com. The Details: Andy’s, which first opened as a food truck in Delray Beach, now has a brick-and-mortar space in Palm Beach Gardens serving Venezuelan fare. I had a Venezuelan roommate who introduced...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday

Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox

STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
STUART, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

2 New Restaurants to Try in Hallandale Beach

Chef Yaniv Cohen, better known as “The Spice Detective” and the winner of the season finale of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix, has made his Hallandale Beach debut with Jaffa, following an outpost at MIA Market in the Miami Design District. Named after the oldest port in Israel, Jaffa explores the flavors of Israel and the Mediterranean with a kosher-style menu that’s dairy-free and uses Glatt kosher meat, complemented by Middle Eastern spices. The restaurant’s design reflects the vibrant Israeli city with repurposed wooden furniture, vintage Israeli travel posters, and an LED sign that reads: “Home is Where the Hummus is.” Take its cue and order the hummus and pita along with the crispy artichoke hearts. For mains, try the short rib tagine served with cauliflower and potato mousse and the grilled salmon on cedar plank.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy