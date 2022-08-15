Read full article on original website
Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop set for brief closure
Clingmans Dome and some roads in the area are scheduled for multiple daytime closures according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
‘I wanted it to stop’ residents picking up the pieces after Walker Springs Apartment fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) —The American Red Cross is helping at least 15 families after two buildings at the Walker Springs Apartment complex in West Knoxville caught fire. One of the buildings has been deemed a total loss by Rural Metro Fire. Now, residents who have been displaced are leaning on their community for help. Nikkie […]
Crews work house fire in Farragut
Rural Metro Fire-Knox County is at the scene of a reported house fire in the Farragut area, the agency tweeted Thursday morning.
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022
The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …. Woman Lucky to be Alive. Employee Charged with Embezzlement Greenville Dollar …. Parents of man...
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
Woman shot outside her car in East Knoxville while her children were in the backseat
A woman was shot outside her car at a Knoxville corner store while her children were in the back seat.
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe
Anderson County Schools is taking the next step to secure its campuses and keep students and teachers safe. New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …. Woman Lucky to be Alive. Employee Charged with Embezzlement Greenville Dollar …. Parents of man...
27-year-old motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
One man died following a motorcycle accident on Tazewell Pike at Mountain Shadow Drive in Knox County.
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
Inaugural Knox Food Fest works to expand Knoxville’s palate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Food Fest is meant to provide both new and well-known vendors a chance to showcase their creative and delicious works of art while bringing together Knoxville’s local community. One of the event organizers said the main focus is healthy vegan and vegetarian options. Mohit Mankad explained they will expand people’s palates […]
Morristown gets $23M grant to improve S. Cumberland St corridor
The City of Morristown announced that it had been selected as a recipient of the federally funded RAISE Grant, and is one of three cities in Tennessee selected.
Search for missing Gatlinburg woman continues
A Silver Alert was issued for Claudene Whaley, 76, on August 8 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Knoxville Chief of Police announces creation of use …. Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying S.M.A.R.T. in the …. U.S. officials visit Oak Ridge National Laboratory. SSG Ryan Knauss honored at Gibbs High School...
Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman
The Morristown Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing by her family.
Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60 percent leaving residents scrambling
If you rent a place, you're familiar with rent inflation. For those living at a small apartment complex in Campbell County, rising rent is hitting elderly and disabled residents especially hard.
Businesses respond to the new developments coming to Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What’s being called The Hub on campus will bring new high-rise apartments and a parking garage along Cumberland Avenue, also known as the Strip. The new developments will be between 22nd and 19th Streets. “It’s kind of a bittersweet thing to see it finally...
KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
