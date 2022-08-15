ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farragut, TN

WATE

Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022

The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …. Woman Lucky to be Alive. Employee Charged with Embezzlement Greenville Dollar …. Parents of man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Farragut, TN
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Tennessee Lifestyle
WATE

6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
OAK RIDGE, TN
#Summer Heat#Dog#Rural Metro Fire
WATE

New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe

Anderson County Schools is taking the next step to secure its campuses and keep students and teachers safe. New tool helping keep Anderson County Schools safe. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down – Positively …. Woman Lucky to be Alive. Employee Charged with Embezzlement Greenville Dollar …. Parents of man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
POWELL, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WATE

Inaugural Knox Food Fest works to expand Knoxville’s palate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Food Fest is meant to provide both new and well-known vendors a chance to showcase their creative and delicious works of art while bringing together Knoxville’s local community. One of the event organizers said the main focus is healthy vegan and vegetarian options. Mohit Mankad explained they will expand people’s palates […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Search for missing Gatlinburg woman continues

A Silver Alert was issued for Claudene Whaley, 76, on August 8 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Knoxville Chief of Police announces creation of use …. Smoky Mountain Minute: Staying S.M.A.R.T. in the …. U.S. officials visit Oak Ridge National Laboratory. SSG Ryan Knauss honored at Gibbs High School...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
KNOXVILLE, TN

