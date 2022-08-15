Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Gov. Wolf welcomes new Asian shipping service at PhilaPort
(Philadelphia, PA) – The Port of Philadelphia welcomes a new shipping service, according to a news release. Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed their maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. “The port is an economic driver, not […]
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
nationalblackguide.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Chester County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors. Chris described how he found his way into the banking industry,...
ncsha.org
Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events
HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
5 Delco Spots Made Top 100 List of Safest PA Places. Do You Live in 1 of Them?
Delaware County is home to five of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. ElitePersonalFinance compiled the latest violent crime data available from FBI crime statistics. The final crime score was determined by taking the total number of violent crimes and dividing...
Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning
Pa. use of the Squishr app to track lanternfly kills is waning, perhaps from a drop in user dedication to the effort, perhaps from a reduction in the bugs' population locally. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
Iron Hill Brewery in West Chester.Image via Iron Hill Brewery. West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
philasun.com
City announces update on property tax assessments, including timing of written notices
The City’s Office of Property Assessment has posted the results of reassessments of all properties in Philadelphia and announced that written notices of new property values will be mailed to property owners later this month. Property owners should start receiving written notices in the mail in late August. The...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
Wall Street Journal: Avondale Mushroom Farm Dominates Pennsylvania Farm Show
Samantha Snyder managed to snag ten first places at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show on behalf of her employer, To-Jo Mushrooms in Avondale, writes Scott Calvert for the Wall Street Journal. Snyder dominated the Mushrooms category taking home prizes for shiitake, oyster, and portobello mushrooms, as well as for...
