Philadelphia, PA

YourErie

Gov. Wolf welcomes new Asian shipping service at PhilaPort

(Philadelphia, PA) – The Port of Philadelphia welcomes a new shipping service, according to a news release. Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed their maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia.  “The port is an economic driver, not […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ncsha.org

Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events

HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
VISTA.Today

Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning

Pa. use of the Squishr app to track lanternfly kills is waning, perhaps from a drop in user dedication to the effort, perhaps from a reduction in the bugs' population locally. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

