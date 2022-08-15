Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
Thinking about becoming an NYPD officer? Exam registration is now open.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you are considering becoming a cop, the registration period for the NYPD exam is now open. The registration runs from Aug. 10 to Sept. 30, and the exam is free of charge, according to a flyer posted on the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct Twitter page.
Victim slashed multiple times with knife during NYC subway robbery: NYPD
KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A man was waiting on a subway platform in Queens when a robber came up to him and slashed him with a knife multiple times, police said. The robbery happened inside the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station on the southbound F train platform around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD. […]
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ON THE LOOSE: Female detainee walks out of Bronx police station
The 33-year-old woman walked out the front door of the 44th Precinct stationhouse around 8:15 p.m. She was uncuffed at the time. Police said she’d been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 19, 2022: Dr. Ira Pisetzner, owned Manor Road Dental Practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Ira Pisetzner, 84, died peacefully at Vi at Lakeside Village Care Center in Lantana, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Ira was born on Nov. 19, 1937 to Michael and Yetta Pisetzner of Manhattan. The family moved to Castleton Corners in 1940. Ira graduated from Curtis High School and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Wagner College and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University School of Dentistry. Following graduation, Ira served two years as a captain in the US Army Dental Corps at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina. He then opened his private dental practice on Manor Road in Castleton Corners in 1965 and maintained the practice for 47 years. While practicing dentistry with a skillful and gentle touch, Ira put his patients at ease by sharing jokes from his broad repertoire. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
forgotten-ny.com
GOODBYE, CUBBERLY, New Dorp
I always love it when I can uncover ancient street signage. One such sign is, or was until recently, right here on Oakley and Cubberly Places. It was a true Staten Island ancient artifact…a mounted yellow and black street sign that dates from Staten Island’s first examples of standardized street signage. Examples of these are indeed precious and few today. I am not sure when these were installed but we can safely say it’s somewhere between 1925 and 1950 judging from the lettering.
insideedition.com
Woman Dies Instantly When Huge Trees Falls on Her in Freak Accident at New York City Swimming Pool
A New York City woman died instantly when a massive tree fell into a swimming pool, where she was floating on an inflatable raft, authorities said. Donna Douglas, 59, lived at the River Terrace Apartments in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, where the huge tree toppled into her building's pool on Monday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash causes delays on West Shore Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash caused delays for motorists on the West Shore Expressway heading toward New Jersey late Friday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m., an official from the FDNY press office stated.
See the first images of the husky dogs since their rescue from Staten Island lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just weeks ago, two dozen huskies were living in such decrepit conditions within a Tompkinsville lot that one of the puppies died, according to authorities, while others were in poor health. Now, in the hands of the ASPCA, the dogs are getting a new chance...
Priced Out: Podcast discusses the effect of NYC’s proposed congestion pricing on Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 31, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance, and SILive.com Senior Opinions Writer Tom Wrobleski discusses New York City’s push to implement a congestion pricing program and how it will impact Staten Islanders. Bascome, who doubles as the Advance traffic...
N.J. man knocked out car burglar with one punch. Now he’s charged with manslaughter
A Union City man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug. 2 incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars
"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
NYC man, 31, caught hauling 1,000 bricks of fentanyl upstate headed to federal prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man from the Bronx pleaded guilty Wednesday to delivering more than 1,000 bricks of fentanyl to Syracuse, federal prosecutors said. Marvin Antonio Lantigua, 31, agreed to deliver $75,000 worth of fentanyl in November 2021, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
Lauren Pazienza, suspect in violent shove, subsequent death of Broadway vocal coach in NYC, will go to trial over incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 26-year-old Long Island woman accused of shoving a beloved 87-year-old Broadway coach to her death in March is set to go to trial on manslaughter charges. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Felicia Mennin set a trial date for Oct. 6, the New York Post reported.
Expect traffic delays as paving, milling planned for Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Paving and milling efforts throughout Staten Island next week will cause temporary road closures and delays, according to the city Department of Transportation (DOT). The agency’s in-house paving crews and contracted milling crews will be conducting the daytime work in New Dorp, Midland Beach, Oakwood,...
NBC New York
Woman Slips Out of Handcuffs, Walks Out of NYC Police Precinct: Cops
Cops are looking for a 33-year-old woman they say slipped out of handcuffs and walked out of a police precinct where she had been taken a day ago, authorities said Thursday. Christina Evans was brought to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street after her Wednesday evening arrest and put in the processing room, the NYPD says. Once there, she managed to slip her hands out of her handcuffs and walk out the back door. Evans was last seen on surveillance camera heading westbound on 169th Street, police said.
Woman accused in ‘I hate Mexicans’ subway attack in Brooklyn charged: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was charged with allegedly attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, police said on Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez, 21, sat beside the 41-year-old victim aboard a northbound Q train inside the Newkirk Avenue subway station, police said. She then stood up unprovoked and repeatedly punched the victim, […]
NYPD stats show shocking crime increase in Manhattan's 6th Precinct
NEW YORK -- It's a distinction no neighborhood wants in New York City. Manhattan's 6th Precinct, which includes the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen the largest spike in crime in the five boroughs.CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with residents and business owners on Thursday.At New University Pen & Stationery on Bleecker Street, owner Muhammed Akmal has grown used to shoplifters."Sometimes they come two, three times a day. Sometimes they don't show up like two, three days, at least once a week, always something happens," Akmal said.At least once a week -- and he's not alone.The latest NYPD statistics show...
In ‘overwhelming’ scene, Staten Island firefighter injured in blaze is released from hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As firefighter Dominic Ventolora was released from Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) on Wednesday, days after suffering a serious injury while battling a house fire, he placed his hand on his heart in what he later described as an “overwhelming” sense of gratitude.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0