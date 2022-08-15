ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 19, 2022: Dr. Ira Pisetzner, owned Manor Road Dental Practice

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Ira Pisetzner, 84, died peacefully at Vi at Lakeside Village Care Center in Lantana, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Ira was born on Nov. 19, 1937 to Michael and Yetta Pisetzner of Manhattan. The family moved to Castleton Corners in 1940. Ira graduated from Curtis High School and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Wagner College and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University School of Dentistry. Following graduation, Ira served two years as a captain in the US Army Dental Corps at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina. He then opened his private dental practice on Manor Road in Castleton Corners in 1965 and maintained the practice for 47 years. While practicing dentistry with a skillful and gentle touch, Ira put his patients at ease by sharing jokes from his broad repertoire. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
forgotten-ny.com

GOODBYE, CUBBERLY, New Dorp

I always love it when I can uncover ancient street signage. One such sign is, or was until recently, right here on Oakley and Cubberly Places. It was a true Staten Island ancient artifact…a mounted yellow and black street sign that dates from Staten Island’s first examples of standardized street signage. Examples of these are indeed precious and few today. I am not sure when these were installed but we can safely say it’s somewhere between 1925 and 1950 judging from the lettering.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
i95 ROCK

NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars

"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Woman Slips Out of Handcuffs, Walks Out of NYC Police Precinct: Cops

Cops are looking for a 33-year-old woman they say slipped out of handcuffs and walked out of a police precinct where she had been taken a day ago, authorities said Thursday. Christina Evans was brought to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street after her Wednesday evening arrest and put in the processing room, the NYPD says. Once there, she managed to slip her hands out of her handcuffs and walk out the back door. Evans was last seen on surveillance camera heading westbound on 169th Street, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD stats show shocking crime increase in Manhattan's 6th Precinct

NEW YORK -- It's a distinction no neighborhood wants in New York City. Manhattan's 6th Precinct, which includes the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen the largest spike in crime in the five boroughs.CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with residents and business owners on Thursday.At New University Pen & Stationery on Bleecker Street, owner Muhammed Akmal has grown used to shoplifters."Sometimes they come two, three times a day. Sometimes they don't show up like two, three days, at least once a week, always something happens," Akmal said.At least once a week -- and he's not alone.The latest NYPD statistics show...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
