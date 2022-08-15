Read full article on original website
UP Michigan Family Road Trip Must See: Kitch-iti-Kipi
About 3 hours north of the Fox Cities, across the Wisconsin-Michigan northern border, Kitch-iti-Kipi, or the “Big Spring,” is a must-see beauty! Also known as the “Mirror of Heaven” to indigenous Ojibwe, the first caretakers of the land, the spring is located 11 miles north of Manistique at Palms Book State Park in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Here are the 2022 projected harvest dates for Michigan apples
It's almost harvest time for apples in Michigan, meaning fall is near and cider mills across the state will be open soon.
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
recordpatriot.com
Changing water temperatures bring salmon closer to shore in northern Michigan
Trucks and boat trailers filled the parking lot of the city boat launch in Frankfort over the weekend, spilling out into Open Space Park, and a similar site could be seen at First Street Beach in Manistee. Such a sight could only signal one thing: Salmon fishing is heating up...
Paula Red to Evercrisp: When Michigan apple varieties will be ready this fall
Fans of fall, mark your calendars: The predicted harvest dates for Michigan-grown apples have been announced for 2022. Kicking off the season, Paula Red — Michigan’s earliest apple variety — should be available as early as August 23. The season will then progress through September and October...
recordpatriot.com
Train service from Ann Arbor to Traverse City gets funding for next steps
A passenger rail line running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is one step closer to reality, thanks to state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. On Aug. 11, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the rail project would receive $1.3 million as a grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to advance its phase II planning study in a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Detroit News
More Michigan kids kept in emergency rooms due to overloaded psychiatric system
The head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services admitted Wednesday that the story about two boys who spent weeks in a Macomb County emergency room this summer waiting for a foster care placement highlights a "very pervasive" problem plaguing the state's health and child welfare systems. There...
Michigan’s biggest trees measure up for state contest
Not only does Michigan have a lot of trees, but the Great Lakes State is home to some real whoppers – even some national champions. Nature-lovers, tree-huggers, and botany enthusiasts across the state are this week getting in their final submissions for the Michigan “Big Tree Hunt” contest hosted by nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan. This is the 15th biennial contest since the event launched in 1993.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WWMTCw
Best chances to see the Northern Lights in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A relatively rare sky spectacle may be visible over West Michigan Wednesday and Thursday nights. The Aurora Borealis, also known as Northern Lights, occur when highly charged particles of energy burst from the sun in what is called a Coronal Mass Ejection. When these particles collide...
recordpatriot.com
Annual report shows over 6,200 tips logged from OK2SAY in 2021
LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reviewed the annual report from OK2SAY, a school safety program run by the Michigan State Police intended to empower Michigan students, teachers and staff. The program allows people to confidentially report threats, violent behavior, or mental health crises, according to a press release from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
“Am I vaccinated for polio?” How Michigan residents can lookup their immunization records
When news about polio cases popping up in New York broke, I immediately texted my mother. “Of course,” she said. But I wasn’t sold. It was decades ago, how could she be so sure?! I can’t even remember what I ate for lunch today, and I just ate lunch.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
