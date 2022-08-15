ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UP Michigan Family Road Trip Must See: Kitch-iti-Kipi

About 3 hours north of the Fox Cities, across the Wisconsin-Michigan northern border, Kitch-iti-Kipi, or the “Big Spring,” is a must-see beauty! Also known as the “Mirror of Heaven” to indigenous Ojibwe, the first caretakers of the land, the spring is located 11 miles north of Manistique at Palms Book State Park in Michigan.
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Train service from Ann Arbor to Traverse City gets funding for next steps

A passenger rail line running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is one step closer to reality, thanks to state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. On Aug. 11, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the rail project would receive $1.3 million as a grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to advance its phase II planning study in a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.
Michigan’s biggest trees measure up for state contest

Not only does Michigan have a lot of trees, but the Great Lakes State is home to some real whoppers – even some national champions. Nature-lovers, tree-huggers, and botany enthusiasts across the state are this week getting in their final submissions for the Michigan “Big Tree Hunt” contest hosted by nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan. This is the 15th biennial contest since the event launched in 1993.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Best chances to see the Northern Lights in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A relatively rare sky spectacle may be visible over West Michigan Wednesday and Thursday nights. The Aurora Borealis, also known as Northern Lights, occur when highly charged particles of energy burst from the sun in what is called a Coronal Mass Ejection. When these particles collide...
Annual report shows over 6,200 tips logged from OK2SAY in 2021

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reviewed the annual report from OK2SAY, a school safety program run by the Michigan State Police intended to empower Michigan students, teachers and staff. The program allows people to confidentially report threats, violent behavior, or mental health crises, according to a press release from...
