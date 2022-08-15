ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ithaca Voice

A look at pre-primary Congressional campaign finances

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Democratic primary is just days away, meaning that campaign finances and personal financial disclosures from Congressional candidates in New York’s 19th District have come due. Currently facing the field are Democrats Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney and Republican Marc Molinaro. Among the items congressional campaigns...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold at auction

ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
New York City, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
State
New York State
Chautauqua, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: 2022 Women Swimmin’ for Hospicare

ITHACA, N.Y.—Women Swimmin’ returned for its annual event in which hundreds of women jump into Cayuga Lake to swim the 1.2 miles from Bolton Point to the Ithaca Yacht Club. Crowds gathered on the shore to send them off and welcome them back to land, and volunteers on...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca is Books Festival coming to Dewitt Park Saturday

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Buffalo Street Books, Children’s Reading Connection, and community partners, Alphabet Soup and the Tompkins County Public Library are teaming up to bring arts,...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
The Ithaca Voice

Porchfest 2022 scheduled for September 25, sign-ups available now

This is a Community Announcement regarding Porchfest. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Porchfest 2022 will happen on Sunday, September 25, in Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Northside neighborhoods!. It’s an incredible relief...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

McGonigal chosen to lead Special Committee on public safety reforms

Editor’s Note: The Ithaca Voice is attempting a new meeting recap story format to better convey what happens in municipal meetings. You can click the subject linked in the “Topics included” section in the intro of this recap to find the part of the article that interests you. We think this will make relevant information more accessible to our readers — but we’d love to hear what you think of it. Send your thoughts to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic#North American
The Ithaca Voice

Center for Community Transportation picks first Director of Micromobility

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Center for Community Transportation (CCT) today announced that, as part of a collaborative national search process involving the City of Ithaca and other community stakeholders, the CCT Board of Directors and Executive Director Jennifer Dotson have selected Jeff Goodmark as Director of Micromobility, effective July 11, 2022. Most recently, Goodmark was General Manager of Collegetown Bagels and was previously Operations Manager for Lime — the company that brought bikeshare to Ithaca from 2018 to 2020. He is charged with leading the launch of a new, community-run e-bikeshare for Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Obituary: Masako Kinoshita

Masako Kinoshita (née Matsuoka) passed away in her sleep on August 4, 2022, at the age of 96. Born in Kochi, Japan, she and her husband emigrated from their home country and settled in Ithaca, New York, where he became a professor at Cornell University. They lived there for 60 years before moving in 2016 to Amherst, Massachusetts, where they shared a home with their youngest daughter and her family.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

TCAT approves major service reductions for fall season

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) bus service’s Board of Directors has approved sweeping service reductions for fall as the agency faces a significant driver shortage, covered in further depth here. The cuts will take effect on Aug. 21, and extend at least to Jan. 21, 2023....
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
The Ithaca Voice

Local United Way leader announces retirement

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—James Brown, President and CEO of United Way of Tompkins County (UWTC), retired from his position Aug. 5. Brown had worked at UWTC since 1997, beginning as an interim CEO and was later named President and CEO in 1998. During his 42 years of work for United Way, Brown had worked on 44 United Way campaigns across St. Louis, Houston, Pikes Peak and Ithaca.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Letter to the Editor: In support of Leslie Danks Burke

This is a letter to the editor written by a group of State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke supporters. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor for consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Planned Parenthood is an enormous force for...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy