Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A look at pre-primary Congressional campaign finances
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Democratic primary is just days away, meaning that campaign finances and personal financial disclosures from Congressional candidates in New York’s 19th District have come due. Currently facing the field are Democrats Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney and Republican Marc Molinaro. Among the items congressional campaigns...
Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold at auction
ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
Hupstate Circus Festival coming to Ithaca for Labor Day Weekend
This is a Community Announcement from the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. This Labor Day weekend treat your family and friends to the second annual Hupstate Circus Festival in Ithaca, NY. This...
Letter to the Editor: Common Council member endorses Jamie Cheney for Congress
This is a Letter to the Editor written by City of Ithaca Common Council Alderperson George McGonigal. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. I didn’t know much about Congressional candidate Jamie Cheney until I met...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PEDC Recap: Tensions rise on timeline for sanctioned homeless encampment
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a fairly short but busy meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC). Plans for a new fire station moved forward and tensions arose about the time frame for providing a sanctioned homeless encampment in the city. All that and more below.
Gallery: 2022 Women Swimmin’ for Hospicare
ITHACA, N.Y.—Women Swimmin’ returned for its annual event in which hundreds of women jump into Cayuga Lake to swim the 1.2 miles from Bolton Point to the Ithaca Yacht Club. Crowds gathered on the shore to send them off and welcome them back to land, and volunteers on...
Letter to the Editor: Responding to racist vandalism at GIAC
This is a response to the Ithaca Voice article “City pool vandalized, ‘concerning’ racist note left behind” from the GIAC Board of Directors. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor or op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
Ithaca is Books Festival coming to Dewitt Park Saturday
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Buffalo Street Books, Children’s Reading Connection, and community partners, Alphabet Soup and the Tompkins County Public Library are teaming up to bring arts,...
RELATED PEOPLE
County, city officials continue discussions of TIDES and other homelessness strategies
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Next steps for The Ithaca Designated Encampment Site (TIDES) proposal were discussed at Monday’s Health and Human Services committee meeting, which can be viewed in full here. The plan was explained by the working group that has helped design the TIDES proposal, made up of Alderpersons...
Porchfest 2022 scheduled for September 25, sign-ups available now
This is a Community Announcement regarding Porchfest. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Porchfest 2022 will happen on Sunday, September 25, in Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Northside neighborhoods!. It’s an incredible relief...
McGonigal chosen to lead Special Committee on public safety reforms
Editor’s Note: The Ithaca Voice is attempting a new meeting recap story format to better convey what happens in municipal meetings. You can click the subject linked in the “Topics included” section in the intro of this recap to find the part of the article that interests you. We think this will make relevant information more accessible to our readers — but we’d love to hear what you think of it. Send your thoughts to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
Facing driver shortage, TCAT poised for big service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y.—TCAT held a hearing over zoom to discuss a slate of proposed major reductions for their Fall bus service on Monday, but the event did not go as expected for the transportation service’s management or Board of Directors. Instead of sharing thoughts about the specific route reductions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Center for Community Transportation picks first Director of Micromobility
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Center for Community Transportation (CCT) today announced that, as part of a collaborative national search process involving the City of Ithaca and other community stakeholders, the CCT Board of Directors and Executive Director Jennifer Dotson have selected Jeff Goodmark as Director of Micromobility, effective July 11, 2022. Most recently, Goodmark was General Manager of Collegetown Bagels and was previously Operations Manager for Lime — the company that brought bikeshare to Ithaca from 2018 to 2020. He is charged with leading the launch of a new, community-run e-bikeshare for Ithaca.
Letter to the Editor: Seeking reforms for bail reform
This is a letter to the editor from Republican New York State Senate candidate Rich David. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. It was a bad end of the month as the crime wave across...
Obituary: Masako Kinoshita
Masako Kinoshita (née Matsuoka) passed away in her sleep on August 4, 2022, at the age of 96. Born in Kochi, Japan, she and her husband emigrated from their home country and settled in Ithaca, New York, where he became a professor at Cornell University. They lived there for 60 years before moving in 2016 to Amherst, Massachusetts, where they shared a home with their youngest daughter and her family.
TCAT approves major service reductions for fall season
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) bus service’s Board of Directors has approved sweeping service reductions for fall as the agency faces a significant driver shortage, covered in further depth here. The cuts will take effect on Aug. 21, and extend at least to Jan. 21, 2023....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ithaca-based ISP embraces open access broadband network that will connect Tioga County town
ITHACA, N.Y.—Efforts in New York to close the digital divide and bring high speed internet access to homes in the state’s rural reaches will see the Town of Nichols in Tioga County become a test case for building an open-access fiber network that runs directly to households and businesses.
Local United Way leader announces retirement
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—James Brown, President and CEO of United Way of Tompkins County (UWTC), retired from his position Aug. 5. Brown had worked at UWTC since 1997, beginning as an interim CEO and was later named President and CEO in 1998. During his 42 years of work for United Way, Brown had worked on 44 United Way campaigns across St. Louis, Houston, Pikes Peak and Ithaca.
City pool vandalized, “concerning” racist note left behind
ITHACA, N.Y.—Lifeguards at the Alex Haley Municipal Pool arrived Thursday morning to find the pool filled with equipment from throughout the grounds, a messier scene than normal when trespassers stop by for an after-hours swim. Lane lines, picnic tables, chairs, cones and more were all thrown into the pool...
Letter to the Editor: In support of Leslie Danks Burke
This is a letter to the editor written by a group of State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke supporters. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor for consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Planned Parenthood is an enormous force for...
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0