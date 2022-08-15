Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Efforts to recall Riviera Beach councilmember stalled
A Riviera Beach citizens group claims the city clerk is thwarting their efforts to get a recall election on the ballot. The group called the Committee to Reclaim Riviera Beach corralled more than 2,400 signatures to place a recall of Singer Island councilmember Julia Botel on the November ballot. They...
wflx.com
20 charged with voter fraud; DeSantis touts new office of election crimes and security
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state is charging 20 people with voter fraud. DeSantis made the announcement at the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale just after 2 p.m. “The majority of these people illegally voted in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade (counties),” DeSantis said. “They...
wflx.com
3 Palm Beach County men charged with voter fraud
Three Palm Beach County men who voted in the 2020 elections appeared in court Friday to face charges of voter fraud. Less than a week before Tuesday's primary elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 individuals for similar charges in our state on Thursday. All of those charged...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County School Board races more politicized than ever before
In a matter of days, voters will head to the polls to elect more than a dozen school board members across our viewing area. School board races are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not run with a political party. But that isn't stopping the races from becoming more politicized than ever before.
wflx.com
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families. "Because of a technical glitch in the Safer Watch security system, false alerts are being sent to district facilities," the district said in a robocall to parents and guardians around 8:30 a.m.
wflx.com
WATCH LIVE: DeSantis to make ‘major announcement’ in Fort Lauderdale
Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an announcement at the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The announcement is happening Thursday at 2 p.m. He is joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass and Election Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci.
wflx.com
PBSO merger voted down; Boynton Beach police chief talks plans moving forward
The Boynton Beach Police Department is officially here to stay as city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to turn down merger negotiations with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. "It has become evident that certain pension liabilities that the city must meet over the course of the next seven to eight...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie growth steady as families continue to move to the area
A steady stream of families are moving to the Treasure Coast where the cost of living, on average, is more affordable, and the sunshine is abundant. Over 200,000 people call Port St. Lucie home, making it the third largest city in South Florida. "There's just so much to do for...
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
wflx.com
Lake Worth Beach may lift sleeping in public ban
The issue of affordable housing is taking center stage in Lake Worth Beach and it’s affecting the most vulnerable population in our community. Lake Worth Beach is now declaring a housing state of emergency. As the city works to evaluate why we are seeing these rising rents, another ordinance regarding homelessness and sleeping on the street is also on their radar.
pointpubs.com
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
wflx.com
New lockbox program aims to improve fire-rescue response time for seniors
Delray Beach Fire Rescue responds to more calls about senior falls than any other type. Fire marshal and Assistant Fire Chief Travis Franco said it's because there is a large senior population living in southern Palm Beach County. When a senior is home alone, injured and can't make it to the door, it may take longer to get them emergency help.
cw34.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
Prosecutor’s errant text message triggers mistrial in South Florida murder case
A Broward prosecutor’s texted complaint about a judge’s ruling in a murder case prompted a mistrial this week because one of the recipients of the text was the judge. Broward Circuit Judge Peter Holden had just ruled against the state by deciding to keep a piece of evidence from the jury in the case against Corey Gordon, 45, who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler son in North ...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach police officer in teen's dirt bike death fired
A veteran Boynton Beach police officer has been fired for his role in the pursuit of a 13-year-old boy who died after crashing his dirt bike late last year. Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran of the Boynton Beach Police Department, was terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, WPTV has learned.
wflx.com
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach
A menagerie of farm and exotic animals at Mandalay Farms in Jupiter. Robot workers help worker shortage at sushi restaurant at Delray Marketplace. Restaurants have found creative ways to fill their openings by hiring robots as employees. Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has...
WSVN-TV
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of being a pill mill. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said the agents were serving a warrant to...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County School District hosting teacher job fair
The Palm Beach County School District is hosting a teacher job fair on Friday. The job fair will be he held Aug. 19 at West Boca Raton Community High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The district is looking to hire more teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. To...
St. Lucie County deputies arrest man on felony warrants
A Fort Pierce man accused of pointing a handgun at deputies while they tried to serve a felony arrest warrant is facing numerous charges.
