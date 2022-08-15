Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.

3 DAYS AGO