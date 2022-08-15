Read full article on original website
WECT
New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners met for a work session on Thursday to discuss potential plans for developing the West bank of the Cape Fear River, across from Downtown Wilmington. Commissioners left with more questions than answers, but said they certainly know more now than before the...
WECT
H2GO legal battle concludes, Leland recuperated for attorney’s fees
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The case has finally been closed in a 5-year court battle between the Town of Leland and the Town of Belville over an attempt by Belville to obtain Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO’s assets. Belville was ordered to pay Leland $225,000 in attorney’s fees and $14,499 in costs for the legal battle.
WECT
Winnabow to receive $500,000 grant for historical site preservation
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced Aug. 16 that Brunswick Town Fort Anderson State Historic Site will receive a $500,000 grant for preservation work. The grant is part of the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, a program administered through the Historic Preservation Fund for the purpose of commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
foxwilmington.com
Former Pender County Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Tate returns to the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Dr. Jimmy Tate is back as a member of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Tate took the oath of office Tuesday night, to serve out the remainder of David Williams’s term as District 1 Representative. The Pender County Republican Party’s Executive Committee recommended Dr. Tate for the seat after Williams resigned last month, and commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation Tuesday evening.
cbs17
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
WECT
Planned Parenthood expresses concern with 20-week abortion ban, local leaders react
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Abortions after 20 weeks are once again banned in the state of North Carolina. A federal judge handed down the ruling Wednesday, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which removed the legal foundation for a ruling he made in 2019 to put a hold on the state law.
WECT
First move-in day begins at the University of North Carolina Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rainy weather has done no favors for the University of North Carolina Wilmington students attempting to move in ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. The first day of classes will begin on Wednesday, August 24. Anyone driving up College Road can expect to see some heavier traffic than usual throughout the move-in weekend.
WECT
Counties across North Carolina see increases in visitor spending
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest study from Visit North Carolina found that visitor spending has increased in all 100 counties between 2020 and 2021, but some counties saw bigger increases than others. Per Visit NC, the statistics were determined using the visitor activity model in conjunction with a tourism...
WECT
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue receives first international accreditation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Fire Rescue announced Aug. 17 that the Commission on Fire Accreditation International has awarded them with Accredited Agency status. Per the announcement, NHCFR joins approximately 300 agencies around the world in achieving Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and...
WECT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
ncconstructionnews.com
Port City Logistics to build $16 million facility in Wilmington
Port City Logistics is building a $16 million high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
WECT
New Hanover County shares updated COVID-19 guidelines
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has shared the latest CDC COVID-19 community level along with the updated guidelines for precautions after being exposed to COVID-19. “At this point it’s safe to say that COVID isn’t going anywhere and as the virus continues to change and evolve, how we keep each other safe continues to do the same,” said County Health Director David Howard in a release.
WECT
New Hanover County fourth graders to learn about 1898 massacre
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming to classrooms in New Hanover County as fourth graders will learn a bit more about a dark part of Wilmington history. Starting this fall, fourth grade students in New Hanover County will learn the basics of what happened during the insurrection of 1898. Though the state titles the topic “Wilmington Race Riots,” teachers will simply call it “1898.”
asheville.com
State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties
More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
wraltechwire.com
North Carolina & race to be No. 1: We’re on way to become ‘envy of the world,’ says commerce secretary
RALEIGH – Economic development announcements, and announcements of new jobs coming to North Carolina, underscore just how important workforce development programs are, and will be, for the state, said North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders during a closing keynote address at a recent conference in Durham. “We...
Go Blue Ridge
State of Emergency in North Carolina has been Lifted
It's been a little over two years since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Finally things appear to be winding down. Governor Roy Cooper who has taken this issue very seriously announced Monday that he is lifting the CV-19 State of Emergency in North Carolina. Gov. Cooper said in a...
Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?
Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.
