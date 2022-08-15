Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Man acquitted in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 appears before immigration judge
CONCORD, N.H. — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly afterhe was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26,...
Maine man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot sees first day in court
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Maine man who attended the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is pleading not guilty to 11 criminal counts for his participation during the raid. Six of the 11 counts are felony charges. During opening statements, prosecutors said the courtroom would...
wabi.tv
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
WMTW
Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery
Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
wgan.com
Maine Med nurses vote to retain union
Nurses at Maine’s largest hospital have voted to retain their union. Two days of voting concluded Thursday night for nurses at Maine Medical Center. They voted overwhelmingly to keep the Maine State Nurses Association and National Nurses United as their collective bargaining representative. According to the Portland Press Herald,...
wgan.com
Woman accidentally shot by holstered weapon during struggle with police in Lewiston
Police in Lewiston say a handcuffed woman was accidentally shot in the buttocks while fighting with officers on Tuesday. Police told the Sun Journal 24-year-old Tameika Girardin was being picked up from the Lewiston police station by Windham police for a burglary charge there. Police said she was fighting with...
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
NECN
Possible Hate Crimes Under Investigation Near Mosque in Portland, Maine
Police in Portland, Maine, say they're investigating possible hate crimes at and around a mosque in the city. The incidents include a video of a burning Quran sent to a member of the mosque and a message left on "pavement" near the home of a Muslim family living a short distance away, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.
Maine Business Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller.
Judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit filed by Maine health care workers
MAINE, USA — A federal judge in Maine has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of health care workers against Gov. Janet Mills and the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The seven workers had argued that the mandate violated their First Amendment rights on religious grounds.
wgan.com
FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit
FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
WMTW
Investigation into assault of toddler leads to arrest in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A 2-year-old suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a man from Old Orchard Beach in July. Authorities were called to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 for a toddler with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Though officials did not provide further details, they...
Juvenile arrested in deaths of three in New Hampshire
A mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week,
wgan.com
Maine AG joins effort to oppose Alabama transgender bill
Maine’s top prosecutor is opposing an Alabama law targeting those who assist youth in seeking out gender transition treatment. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Thursday he was joining a group of 21 attorneys general who have filed an amicus brief to oppose the legislation. It was preliminarily blocked by the district court.
York police work to identify suspects in Oceanside Store robbery
YORK, Maine — Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of breaking into The Oceanside Store in York early Wednesday morning. "The beverage cooler piqued their interest," according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. The two individuals reportedly stole a few hundred dollars worth...
WPFO
Maine man wanted for domestic violence, stalking and violation of protection orders
The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man wanted on multiple warrants. They're looking for 31-year-old Tyler Turcotte of Shapleigh. The warrants are for domestic violence, stalking, and violation of protection orders. Deputies say his criminal activity has escalated recently and he needs to be...
