Lebanon, ME

WMTW

Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery

Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
CANTERBURY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
wgan.com

Maine Med nurses vote to retain union

Nurses at Maine’s largest hospital have voted to retain their union. Two days of voting concluded Thursday night for nurses at Maine Medical Center. They voted overwhelmingly to keep the Maine State Nurses Association and National Nurses United as their collective bargaining representative. According to the Portland Press Herald,...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Possible Hate Crimes Under Investigation Near Mosque in Portland, Maine

Police in Portland, Maine, say they're investigating possible hate crimes at and around a mosque in the city. The incidents include a video of a burning Quran sent to a member of the mosque and a message left on "pavement" near the home of a Muslim family living a short distance away, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
LEWISTON, ME
Seacoast Current

Maine Business Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller.
CASCO, ME
wgan.com

FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit

FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Maine AG joins effort to oppose Alabama transgender bill

Maine’s top prosecutor is opposing an Alabama law targeting those who assist youth in seeking out gender transition treatment. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Thursday he was joining a group of 21 attorneys general who have filed an amicus brief to oppose the legislation. It was preliminarily blocked by the district court.
ALABAMA STATE

