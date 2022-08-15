ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico planning commission to vote tonight on a hotel development

The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document containing community concerns for the hotel development project off HWY 32 and Bruce Road. City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development. The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document...
CHICO, CA
Chico, CA
Education
City
Chico, CA
Local
California Education
actionnewsnow.com

Blues & Brews concert to benefit Chico’s Torres Shelter

CHICO, Calif. - The True North Alliance’s Blues & Brews concert will be on Sunday at the Chico Women’s Club. The concert will feature Big Mo & The Full Moon Band, Stump Jumperz and the Unknown. The concert will benefit the Torres Community Shelter. The concert will be...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17

CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise Symphony Society to hold its annual fundraising event this weekend

PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Symphony Society will be holdings its annual fundraising event for the "Orchestra, Music Under the Stars." The event will benefit the Paradise Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, the concert and the auction. People can buy tickets for $40 for the concert and...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Six people displaced by Willows house fire

WILLOWS, Calif. - In Glenn County, a house was damaged by fire in Willows. The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Sonoma Street. it displaced two adults and four children. The victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. Willows Fire Department...
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Expert: Extreme heat impacts mental health

CHICO, Calif. - Just like we see seasonal depression during the gloomy winter months, the same happens when we go through a long stretch of hot days. Butte County Behavioral Health Director Scott Kennelly told Action News Now that when the sun keeps beating down, the primary issues he sees is an uptick in irritability, agitation and stress.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville teen suspect arrested on possession of a firearm at a school

OROVILLE, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and booked on possession of a firearm at a school and carrying a firearm not listed as the registered owner, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers from the Oroville Police Department responded to a call of a juvenile possibly...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Second annual Chico SummerFest returns this weekend

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico SummerFest returns on Saturday with a food and music festival celebrating All Things Summer. The second annual event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Patrick Ranch off of Midway. It will have food, cold drinks and live music. The event is open to...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 2,300 PG&E customers restored power near Anderson

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:19 p.m. UPDATE - PG&E has determined the cause of the outage was a short section of the power line called a "jumper", located at the pole that failed. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - More than 2,300 PG&E customers have been restored power just west of Anderson,...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers looking for suspects in armed robbery in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in Chico on Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of W. 6th Street at about 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
CHICO, CA

