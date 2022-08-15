Read full article on original website
Several CUSD classrooms dealing with broken AC units just days after the start of the school year
CHICO, Calif. -The new school year is barely underway and several classrooms at Sierra View Elementary School are dealing with broken air conditioning units. Action News Now spoke with one concerned mother who didn't want to be identified. “It’s scary, it’s potentially dangerous. You want to see them happy and...
CSU executives get huge raises after pandemic pay freeze, raises given to faculty and staff too
CHICO, Calif. - Presidents across the CSU system received an up to 29% raise this year. The Chancellor's Office says those raises are so large because of the pandemic pay freeze. The CSU system did not increase wages from 2019 through the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Chico State's Gayle Hutchinson is...
Anderson Police doing extra traffic enforcement due to start of school
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department has been conducting extra traffic enforcement due to the return of school. Police say that they have been coordinating with school officials to make the transition back to school more safe for children and drivers.
City of Chico planning commission to vote tonight on a hotel development
The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document containing community concerns for the hotel development project off HWY 32 and Bruce Road. City of Chico planning commission upholds denial of hotel development. The Chico City planning commission will vote to accept or deny a document...
Too hot to cook: Food trucks in Northern California struggle to stay open during triple digits
CHICO, Calif. - Food trucks in Northern California have to bare the elements during triple digits, but for one truck it's severely hurting their bottom line. Delicious meals are being cooked inside the "Indulgence Pizza." The food is searing hot and so are the temperatures. "And at the end of...
Blues & Brews concert to benefit Chico’s Torres Shelter
CHICO, Calif. - The True North Alliance’s Blues & Brews concert will be on Sunday at the Chico Women’s Club. The concert will feature Big Mo & The Full Moon Band, Stump Jumperz and the Unknown. The concert will benefit the Torres Community Shelter. The concert will be...
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
Paradise Symphony Society to hold its annual fundraising event this weekend
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Symphony Society will be holdings its annual fundraising event for the "Orchestra, Music Under the Stars." The event will benefit the Paradise Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, the concert and the auction. People can buy tickets for $40 for the concert and...
19-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing at the Oroville Dam Thursday night
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville CHP responded to a motorcycle crash at the Oroville Dam on Thursday at 9:20 p.m. Oroville CHP told Action News Now that Christopher Long, 19, was driving a motorcycle at “unsafe speeds,” without proper safety gear, back and forth over the dam. Long hit...
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
Six people displaced by Willows house fire
WILLOWS, Calif. - In Glenn County, a house was damaged by fire in Willows. The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Sonoma Street. it displaced two adults and four children. The victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. Willows Fire Department...
Gridley police searching for suspects who did donuts on high school football field
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) who they say did donuts on the Gridley High School football field on Sunday. The incident happened early Sunday morning between 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. The suspects are seen on surveillance video driving what appears to be...
Oroville receiving facelift for its marketing to attract more visitors
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville is getting a facelift when it comes to how it markets itself. The city council hired a community branding firm called "North Star." Three people who work for that company have the task to create a new brand image for Oroville. In light...
A nice "ring" to it: Pleasant Valley Boys Basketball gets state championship rings
The title 'state champions' has a nice ring to it, but having an actual ring is even better. Five months after beating Venice, PV Boys Basketball celebrated with a little extra bling. A nice "ring" to it: Pleasant Valley Boys Basketball gets state championship rings. The title 'state champions' has...
Expert: Extreme heat impacts mental health
CHICO, Calif. - Just like we see seasonal depression during the gloomy winter months, the same happens when we go through a long stretch of hot days. Butte County Behavioral Health Director Scott Kennelly told Action News Now that when the sun keeps beating down, the primary issues he sees is an uptick in irritability, agitation and stress.
Oroville teen suspect arrested on possession of a firearm at a school
OROVILLE, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and booked on possession of a firearm at a school and carrying a firearm not listed as the registered owner, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers from the Oroville Police Department responded to a call of a juvenile possibly...
Second annual Chico SummerFest returns this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico SummerFest returns on Saturday with a food and music festival celebrating All Things Summer. The second annual event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Patrick Ranch off of Midway. It will have food, cold drinks and live music. The event is open to...
More than 2,300 PG&E customers restored power near Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:19 p.m. UPDATE - PG&E has determined the cause of the outage was a short section of the power line called a "jumper", located at the pole that failed. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - More than 2,300 PG&E customers have been restored power just west of Anderson,...
Officers looking for suspects in armed robbery in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in Chico on Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of W. 6th Street at about 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
