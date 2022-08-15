Read full article on original website
With the summer comes a myriad of tournaments and sporting events, not only for local athletes but also for athletes from across the country. These events not only bring collaboration and competition but a chance for a different kind of tourist to experience Eagle County — and have an impact on the local economy.
When the Leadville Trail 100 (LT100) run starting gun goes off at 4 a.m. Saturday, seven local runners will began their journey to the top of Hope Pass and back. If running 100-miles with 15,734 feet of climb sounds out of the ordinary, perhaps knowing these remarkable individuals are just like the rest of us — neighbors, teachers, moms, engineers, coaches and front desk workers — can serve to inspire everyone to embark on our own adventurous challenges.
The big names keep rolling into the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this weekend. After Primus, Amos Lee, Maren Morris and Fitz and the Tantrums in just the past week, it’s time to bring comedy to the stage and Nate Bargatze is, according to veteran comedian Marc Maron in Rolling Stone magazine, “a comic that should be big.”
On Aug. 6, past and present members of the Vail Rugby Club gathered on the iconic Ford Field pitch to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a match against the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby. The long weekend, which included a Thursday afternoon happy hour — “typical of any rugby event,” according to club chairman Bart Cuomo — a Friday golf outing and banquet and Saturday’s game and barbecue, celebrated the sport’s rich tradition in the valley.
Chasing Beauty at Vail’s Christopher Martin Gallery
For Dutch photographer Isabelle van Zeijl, self-portraits have always instilled a sense of self-identity and empowerment, especially when she’s needed it most. “The fact that I make self-portraiture is born out of the fact that I grew up in a troubled home with a lot of violence,” says the 44-year-old artist. “I needed to hang on to who I truly was. I also started to look toward beauty. I healed myself through my work. I believe when you surround yourself with beauty, it has a purifying effect.”
Letter: Lousy work on Grand Avenue in Eagle
The town of Eagle really should have striped the newly paved roadway on U.S. Highway 6 after the school year started. That way the elementary kids could have made it an art project. It would have been better than what is there now. This is the poorest striping job I...
Letter: Homestake Creek fens must be protected
I was fortunate to participate in the Eagle River Watershed Council’s citizen science day at Homestake Creek on Sunday. It was a well-organized event with professionals from the Colorado Natural Heritage Foundation including ecologist Dee Malone, botanist Peggy Lyon, and interns Aspen and Blake. Walking Mountains was represented by Community Program Director Hannah Irwin, Community Science and Backcountry Hiking Coordinator Riley Gaines, and naturalists Taylor, Zoe and Andrew. Wilderness Workshop was represented by Campaign Manager Michael Gorman and Director of Community Organizing Erin Riccio. Eagle River Watershed Council was represented by Executive Director James Dilzell and Education and Outreach Coordinator Rose Sandell. The event was documented by Walking Mountains photographer Chris Cohen and videographer/photographer Nick Junker from Capture the Action. Josh Stepanek, associate professor of biology from CMC, was there to study the microorganisms in the fen.
Wounded veterans train near Vail before expedition to climb Kilimanjaro
If you’re going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, which sits at 19,431 feet above sea level, Vail makes for a pretty good training ground. That’s what Dan Harris thought when he invited three wounded veterans out to train this summer in advance of their climb in January. Harris came...
Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Catching up with Jocelyn & Chris before Vail performance
What: Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights featuring Jocelyn & Chris. When: August 23 at 6:30 p.m. In a do-it-yourself career that goes back about a decade, Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, who front the band Jocelyn & Chris, have never been ones to sit idle for long. “We’re always...
Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience at odds with class-action settlement effort
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end. Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the public relations push as a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates square off in Eagle
Matt Solomon, the Republican candidate for Senate District 8, promised a boring discussion before the start of Thursday night’s debate hosted by Moving Mountains Eagle County, but he managed to keep it lively while squaring off against Democrat Dylan Roberts. The event took place inside the Eagle County building...
Meet Your Musician: Your Robot Overlords
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Obituary: Jack Albert Oleson
Long-time valley resident Jack Oleson, 97, died Aug. 9 in Eagle. Ambitious, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Jack got his first job at age 15 and worked every day well into his 90s. He raised Polled Hereford cattle on ranches in Eagle County, Longmont, Colorado, New Mexico and Canada, shipping the...
While challenges persist, Eagle County Schools looks ahead to new academic year with optimism
As the end of August rolls around, so does the inevitable end of summer. And for local kids and educators, while the feeling is associated with some end-of-summer blues, it also brings the mixture of excitement and jitters that come with the return to school. “We’re excited for a new...
Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system
Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on parking. The volunteer...
School Views: Welcome back to school
Toward the end of last school year, and all summer long, I’ve been engaged in collaborative efforts with one common goal: moving forward together. From our Youth Equity Stewardship’s ListenUp! event that took place in May, to the months of conversations we’ve had in our district discussing the next steps in our standards-based grading work, I look around and am thankful for what I see.
Murray: Community is at the heart of a world-class music festival
With the concluding notes of Bravo! Vail’s 35th Music Festival still echoing, I am reflecting on the exceptional artists, inspirational moments, and beautiful music created at the festival this summer. Bravo! Vail is consistently cited as one of the top classical music festivals in the world, and this year’s festival reinforced that distinction.
