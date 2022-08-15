ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
90min

NYCFC form 'unacceptable' - Sean Johnson

NYCFC goalkeeper and captain Sean Johnson has labeled the club's current losing streak as 'unacceptable'. The reigning MLS Cup champions fell 3-1 at home to Charlotte FC on Wednesday evening meaning they've failed to take a single point from their last three matches and just one from their last four.
MLS
90min

DC United end Michael Estrada's loan from Liga MX side Toluca

DC United have mutually parted ways with forward Michael Estrada, ending his loan from Liga MX side Toluca immediately. The 26-year-old joined DC United in February on a loan through the 2022 MLS season with the Black and Red holding the option to make his transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Austin, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Herdman
Person
Dayne St. Clair
Person
Christian Fuchs
90min

Luchi Gonzalez lays out aims as new San Jose Earthquakes head coach

Luchi Gonzalez says his 'ultimate goal' as the new San Jose Earthquakes head coach is to make the MLS Cup Playoffs next year. Gonzalez was announced as the new man in charge earlier this week and will join the club ahead of the 2023 season once he's fulfilled his duties as Gregg Berhalter's assistant with the United States Men's National Team at the World Cup.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sc#Minnesota United#Major League Soccer#European#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
90min

90min

791
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy