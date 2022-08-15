Read full article on original website
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's system did not suit him at Chelsea
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's tactics did not suit him at Chelsea.
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
Marc Cucurella reveals key thing he wanted to know about N'Golo Kante
Marc Cucurella has revealed the help he has had settling at Chelsea from club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and the one thing he wanted to know about N'Golo Kante.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms desire to buy Man Utd from Glazers
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Man Utd from the Glazer family.
Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward back in training ahead of Man Utd clash
Roberto Firmino has returned to Liverpool training ahead of the Man Utd game.
Mike Dean admits he got VAR decision wrong over Marc Cucurella hair pull
Mike Dean has admitted that he should have advised referee Anthony Taylor to consult the pitch-side monitor over Cristian Romero's hair pull on Marc Cucurella.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang green lights Chelsea move as Barcelona receive bid
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to join Chelsea and a part-exchange bid involving Marcos Alonso has been lodged with Barcelona, 90min understands.
Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro exit
Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro's potential move to Man Utd.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle
Scott McTominay subject of Premier League interest after Man Utd sign Casemiro
Scott McTominay has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs after it emerged Man Utd were close to signing Real Madrid's Casemiro.
Luis Suarez fires warning to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after red card
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez warns Darwin Nunez that Premier League defenders will target him more often after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United
Real Madrid unveil new Bernabeu-inspired third kit for 2022/23 season
Real Madrid's 2022/23 third kit has been released.
Man City maintain Bernardo Silva transfer stance amid Barcelona and PSG links
Manchester City still have no intention of selling Bernardo Silva despite continued links to Barcelona and rumoured interest from PSG, 90min understands.
Liverpool not looking to sell Naby Keita this month despite player frustration
Liverpool have no plans to allow Naby Keita to leave this summer despite his unhappiness with how his 2022/23 season has started.
Fulham agree Justin Kluivert loan with option to buy
Fulham have agreed a loan deal for Roma forward Justin Kluivert and will have the option to make the move permanent.
Casemiro: The shirt number he could wear at Man Utd
Casemiro shirt number: The Man Utd number the Brazilian midfielder could get after transfer from Real Madrid.
Manchester United vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Liverpool
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Chelsea issue strong statement over racist gesture aimed at Son Heung-min
Chelsea have issued a statement in response to the racist gesture aimed at Tottenham forward Son Heung-min by someone in the Stamford Bridge crowd.
