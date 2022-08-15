ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Day Shift'

By Caroline Bologna
 4 days ago

“Day Shift” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new action-comedy stars Jamie Foxx as a blue-collar dad moonlighting as a vampire hunter. The film, which premiered on Aug. 12 to mixed reviews, also features Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg and Meagan Good.

The second most popular movie of the moment is “Uncharted,” a video game franchise adaptation that joined Netflix earlier this month after a February theatrical release. Starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, the film follows treasure hunters as they race to recover a long-lost fortune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDlps_0hHt70Ot00 "Day Shift" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

A number of other action-packed movies are in the current list, including “The Informer” ― a 2019 British crime thriller starring Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, Ana de Armas, and Clive Owen. The film follows an FBI informant working undercover at a prison to infiltrate an organized crime ring.

And “The Nice Guys” is a 2016 action comedy about a private eye (played by Ryan Gosling) and an enforcer (Russell Crowe) who team up to investigate the disappearance of a teenager (Margaret Qualley). Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Keith David, Yaya DaCosta and Kim Basinger also appear in the movie, which received very positive reviews from critics.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

10. “The Age of Adaline”﻿

9. “Wedding Season” (Netflix)

8. “Flight”

7. “The Nice Guys”﻿

6. “The Gray Man” (Netflix)

5. “The Informer”

4. “Sing 2”

3. “Purple Hearts” (Netflix)

2. “Uncharted”﻿

1. “Day Shift” (Netflix)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost

HuffPost

