Chino Hills, CA

One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aeNP_0hHt6xuw00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 15 AM Edition) 01:45

Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Deputies did not provide suspect information.

Comments / 4

Guest
4d ago

WRONG! It was San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies. Butterfield Ranch was on my old beat when I served as a deputy sheriif for SBSD. Geez, get your facts right!

Reply(2)
4
 

