Wynonna Judd Makes Surprise Appearance at Iconic Nashville Bar Robert’s Western World

You know what I love to see? Wynonna Judd having fun and getting all the praise she deserves from the country music world. This is the last year that folks are going to be able to catch The Judds in concert. While it is a somber tour in many ways since the passing of Naomi Judd – Wynonna is keeping her momma’s torch lit and is doing a lot of great things.

That includes stopping by a Nashville staple. Robert’s Western World has been home to many great shows, fun nights, and a lot of good times. Wynonna Judd made her way over there and surprised a lot of folks there. It was quite the occasion and RWW made sure to make sure that folks knew who was at their place this weekend.

“Look who dropped into RWW last night and took in some traditional country music,” the honky tonk posted on Instagram. “[Wynonna Judd] and her husband [Cactus Moser] stopped in. And if you were wondering why the fried bologna sandwiches were extra tasty it’s because Wynonna jumped on the grill and made some herself. Cheers to the lovely Wynonna and cool cat Cactus. You just never know at Robert’s.”

Check out the photo below with Wynonna and Cactus along with the owners of Robert’s.

Fried bologna sandwiches made by Wynonna herself? What I wouldn’t pay to experience that on a late Nashville night. It looks and sounds like everyone involved at Robert’s Western World had a great time as a result of the surprise visit from the country music singer. You really never know who is going to turn up at the bar when you’re in Music City.

Wynonna Judd must have the world on her shoulders, but she keeps going in an effort to honor her mother’s legacy.

Wynonna Judd Keeps Pushing for her Mother, Naomi

This was going to be one last tour to send off The Judds into the annals of country music history and give the Hall of Fame mother-daughter duo a sendoff that they deserve. When Namoi died, it shook the music world. However, no one can imagine what it did for Wynonna and her family. Still, the tour goes on.

“I think it’s so important to do it [the tour] and yet I don’t even know if I can say I’m looking forward to it because it’s so devastating,” the singer admitted . “The first time that I see a video screen of her on it. And I’m going to be so freaking mad at her for not sticking around to do it. And I’m going to be just so frustrated. So it’s going to be an interesting, ‘Oh, I know, let’s do all five stages of grief in a two-hour segment.’ It’s going to be so weird.”

If you’re able to catch one of these last The Judds shows, do it. You aren’t going to catch a more powerful and meaningful show than one that features Wynonna Judd and a cast of powerhouse women in country music.

