Bradenton Herald

These 16 local restaurants around Bradenton aced their health inspections

By Ryan Ballogg
 4 days ago

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation or otherwise raise concern due to food safety and cleanliness issues.

But over the past several years, readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code , which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

Here are the restaurants and other food businesses that recently got perfect marks (no violations) or near-perfect marks (only a few minor violations) in Manatee County. These inspections were conducted between July 29-August 12, 2022.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar , 3255 University Parkway, Sarasota

Big Cow Creamery , 5217 33rd St. E., Bradenton

Burger King , 3235 University Parkway, Sarasota

Chicken Salad Chick , 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton

Chili’s Grill & Bar , 6125 Exchange Way, Bradenton

Courtyard by Marriott Sarasota University Park/Lakewood Ranch , 8305 Tourist Center Dr., Sarasota (No violations)

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill , 7155 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton

First Watch , 4324 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

First Watch , 8306 Market St., Lakewood Ranch

Mission BBQ , 4501 14th St. W., Bradenton

Mission BBQ , 5231 University Parkway #109, Sarasota

Sofia’s Restaurant , 8130 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch (No violations) (opening soon)

Subway , 4270 53rd Ave. E. #203, Bradenton

Subway , 7461 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Tropical Smoothie Cafe , 8477 Cooper Creek Blvd. #D, University Park (No violations)

La Villa Mexican Grill , 5610 Gulf of Mexico Dr. #5, Longboat Key (No violations) (opening soon)

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.

