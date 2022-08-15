Easy Camping Meals: Cowboy Ribeye Steaks With Outsider Coffee on the Grill

Bone-in ribeyes are my favorite cut of steak, bar none. The beefy, fatty flavor of a well-marbled, bone-in ribeye is a gustatory delight. And the ribeye’s cap—the crescent-shaped top end—is as good as steak gets, in my humble, beef-loving opinion.

One of my favorite ways to prepare a bone-in ribeye is “cowboy” style. Anecdotally speaking, cowboys always had coffee on the trail. And it just so happens that coffee makes an excellent rub for steak when it’s grilled over an open flame, as cowboys were apt to do.

Fortunately, Outsider has a brand-new line of coffee—including a fantastic Light Roast from Papua New Guinea—that we're using today.

Ingredients

2 1-pound bone-in ribeyes

1 tbs. coarse salt

2 tbs. coarse ground pepper

3 tbs. Outsider Coffee (light roast)

Four simple ingredients: ribeye steaks, salt, pepper, and ground coffee.

Prep Work

Liberally coat both sides of the ribeyes with (in this order) salt, pepper, and coffee. I love pepper, so I use a lot, but feel free to cut back. Give both sides of the steaks a couple pats with your hand to make sure the rub sticks.

Of course, this recipe works best with fresh ground coffee. I prefer to use a light roast (as opposed to a dark roast), so as not to overpower the natural flavor of the ribeyes.

Liberally coat the steaks in salt, pepper, and coffee.

Cooking Equipment

Today, we’re using the new Lodge Sportsman’s Pro Cast Iron Grill . This baby packs a heat punch. But you can prepare this recipe on any charcoal grill, gas grill, or over the campfire.

We’re using the new Lodge Pro Sportman’s Cast Iron Grill to cook our steaks.

Cowboy Ribeye Directions

Fire up the grill to 500-600 degrees. Brush the grill grate with a little bit of cooking oil. Place steaks on the grill. After four minutes, flip the steaks. Try not to flip the steaks more than once. The more flipping, the more rub that falls off. The steaks will develop a dark, delicious crust.

These ribeyes, which are about 1-inch thick, will cook four to five minutes per side for medium rare. Remove the steaks once they reach an internal temp of 130 (medium rare). Let the steaks rest for 10 minutes. Slice against the grain and serve with grilled onions and peppers.

Enjoy your cowboy cooking masterpiece.

Recommendations

Outsider Coffee: Dark Roast, Decaf, and Light Roast.

