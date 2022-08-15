Alabama Football Ranked Preseason No. 1 in AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide's tops the preseason ranking for the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 in the Preseason AP Top 25.

Coming off of a loss in the CFP title game against the Georgia Bulldogs back in January, the Crimson Tide was expected to bounce back as the nation's No. 1 team in the preseason. Alabama was also selected as the top team in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll last week.

Between the AP Top 25 and the coaches poll, the Crimson Tide has now been the top-ranked team in the country for at least one week in each of the last 15 seasons dating back to 2008.

Ohio State and Georgia are the other two schools to receive first-place votes in the preseason poll. Alabama is one of six SEC teams ranked, and the Crimson Tide has three teams (Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss) on its schedule in the preseason top-25. Tennessee, Texas, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn all also received votes with the Volunteers and Longhorns being just outside the top-25.

Here is the full AP Top 25:

AP Top 25 - 2022 Preseason

(Rank, team, points, first-place votes)

Alabama, 1566 (54) Ohio State, 1506 (6) Georgia, 1455 (3) Clemson, 1292 Notre Dame, 1242 Texas A&M, 1212 Utah, 1209 Michigan, 1203 Oklahoma, 956 Baylor, 884 Oregon, 831 Oklahoma State, 814 North Carolina State, 752 USC, 711 Michigan State, 631 Miami, 476 Pitt, 383 Wisconsin, 365 Arkansas, 348 Kentucky, 332 Ole Miss, 324 Wake Forest, 303 Cincinnati, 265 Houston, 263 BYU, 234

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 4, Air Force 4, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Nebraska 1

Alabama Extends Streak of Being Voted No. 1 at Some Point of Every Season Since 2008