Alabama Football Ranked Preseason No. 1 in AP Top 25

By Joey Blackwell,Katie Windham
 4 days ago

The Crimson Tide's tops the preseason ranking for the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 in the Preseason AP Top 25.

Coming off of a loss in the CFP title game against the Georgia Bulldogs back in January, the Crimson Tide was expected to bounce back as the nation's No. 1 team in the preseason. Alabama was also selected as the top team in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll last week.

Between the AP Top 25 and the coaches poll, the Crimson Tide has now been the top-ranked team in the country for at least one week in each of the last 15 seasons dating back to 2008.

Ohio State and Georgia are the other two schools to receive first-place votes in the preseason poll. Alabama is one of six SEC teams ranked, and the Crimson Tide has three teams (Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss) on its schedule in the preseason top-25. Tennessee, Texas, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn all also received votes with the Volunteers and Longhorns being just outside the top-25.

Here is the full AP Top 25:

AP Top 25 - 2022 Preseason

(Rank, team, points, first-place votes)

  1. Alabama, 1566 (54)
  2. Ohio State, 1506 (6)
  3. Georgia, 1455 (3)
  4. Clemson, 1292
  5. Notre Dame, 1242
  6. Texas A&M, 1212
  7. Utah, 1209
  8. Michigan, 1203
  9. Oklahoma, 956
  10. Baylor, 884
  11. Oregon, 831
  12. Oklahoma State, 814
  13. North Carolina State, 752
  14. USC, 711
  15. Michigan State, 631
  16. Miami, 476
  17. Pitt, 383
  18. Wisconsin, 365
  19. Arkansas, 348
  20. Kentucky, 332
  21. Ole Miss, 324
  22. Wake Forest, 303
  23. Cincinnati, 265
  24. Houston, 263
  25. BYU, 234

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 4, Air Force 4, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Nebraska 1

Alabama Extends Streak of Being Voted No. 1 at Some Point of Every Season Since 2008

