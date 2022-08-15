No sentence in the English language may be more infuriating than the following 12 words: "We have been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty." If you've picked up the phone in response to an unknown caller anytime in the last several years, chances are you've encountered this incessant and irritating automated message. But according to state and federal officials, just two men may be responsible for an overwhelming share of the billions of auto-warranty spam calls that have hit US phones.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO