WRAL News

Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped short...
WRAL News

NC abortion ruling a 'gauntlet' to advocacy groups for midterms

Raleigh, N.C. — A federal judge's ruling reinstating the state’s 20-week abortion ban didn't come as a surprise. Both sides in the abortion debate had expected U.S. District Judge William Osteen to revisit an injunction preventing enforcement of the ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving it up to states to set their own abortion laws.
WRAL News

How NC is preparing for safer schools

Raleigh, N.C. — As we return for the 2022-2023 school year, safety is the number one concern for school administrators, parents and students. Rest assured, the Department of Public Instruction and the Center for Safer Schools are concerned as well. The center hosted a statewide R.I.S.E. (Resiliency, Information, Support,...
WRAL News

Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial

Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for...
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
WRAL News

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine members of...
Cheri Beasley
Thom Tillis
Ted Budd
Josh Stein
WRAL News

Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling follows a state Court of Appeals...
WRAL News

Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper's transfer

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with one of Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughters while serving on the Democrat's security detail when he was governor, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released Friday comes...
WRAL News

Two men may be responsible for large portion of calls about your car's extended warranty

No sentence in the English language may be more infuriating than the following 12 words: "We have been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty." If you've picked up the phone in response to an unknown caller anytime in the last several years, chances are you've encountered this incessant and irritating automated message. But according to state and federal officials, just two men may be responsible for an overwhelming share of the billions of auto-warranty spam calls that have hit US phones.
WRAL News

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock...
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

