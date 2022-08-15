Read full article on original website
Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped short...
NC abortion ruling a 'gauntlet' to advocacy groups for midterms
Raleigh, N.C. — A federal judge's ruling reinstating the state’s 20-week abortion ban didn't come as a surprise. Both sides in the abortion debate had expected U.S. District Judge William Osteen to revisit an injunction preventing enforcement of the ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving it up to states to set their own abortion laws.
NC Supreme Court says lawmakers voted into office through gerrymandered districts may have limited authority in amending state constitution
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday decided to send a case back to a lower court to consider further to what extent state lawmakers who were voted into office as a result of unlawful voting maps should be able to initiate a process to amend the state's constitution.
Editorial: Health and life taking backseat to politics in N.C. abortion policy
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. What did North Carolinians learn late on Wednesday when federal judge William Osteen Jr. allowed enforcement of the state’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy?. They learned that health and life are not the most important matters to...
How NC is preparing for safer schools
Raleigh, N.C. — As we return for the 2022-2023 school year, safety is the number one concern for school administrators, parents and students. Rest assured, the Department of Public Instruction and the Center for Safer Schools are concerned as well. The center hosted a statewide R.I.S.E. (Resiliency, Information, Support,...
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for...
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine members of...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling follows a state Court of Appeals...
Whistleblower lawsuit filed following WRAL Investigation into Medicaid misspending
Raleigh, N.C. — A whistleblower who claims North Carolina misspent millions of taxpayer dollars on a computer overhaul of the state’s Medicaid system is now suing for wrongful termination and defamation. Rob Morehead, who’s represented by the Noble Law Firm, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Wake County. The...
NC Sheriffs have raw conversation with WRAL News about safety after string of deputy shootings
Four sheriffs from across central North Carolina sat down with WRAL anchor Lena Tillett for a raw conversation about the safety of law enforcement officers. They candidly described how their deputies are feeling after a string of recent shootings, and explained what they need from the community in order to do their job better.
WRAL Investigates whistle blower claims of Medicaid misspending in North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C. — As the debate continues over Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, there are new questions about how millions of federal dollars were spent to upgrade, update and streamline the current Medicaid system in the state. The state Department of Health and Human Services is the state government’s...
Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper's transfer
ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with one of Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughters while serving on the Democrat's security detail when he was governor, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released Friday comes...
Two men may be responsible for large portion of calls about your car's extended warranty
No sentence in the English language may be more infuriating than the following 12 words: "We have been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty." If you've picked up the phone in response to an unknown caller anytime in the last several years, chances are you've encountered this incessant and irritating automated message. But according to state and federal officials, just two men may be responsible for an overwhelming share of the billions of auto-warranty spam calls that have hit US phones.
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock...
'A shark on my arm.' Woman bit while vacationing in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — The first day of a beach vacation ruined — not by rain or sunburn. But by a shark bite. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to end up in the hospital for surgery and hundreds of stitches. Prior to his grandmother's...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at...
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
DENVER — Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado's mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There's a bear in the house!”. Kelly Mauldin had just...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her...
