Columbia, MD

howardcountymd.gov

CSX to Begin Maintenance Work at Woodstock Road Railroad Crossing

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – CSX Transportation will begin maintenance on the railroad crossing at Woodstock Road at the Howard/Baltimore County line in Woodstock, starting around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th. While the crossing is closed, traffic will detour via MD 125, Granite Road, Marriottsville Road, MD 99 and Woodstock Road. The Woodstock Inn at 1415 Woodstock Road and its parking lots will remain open and fully accessible to vehicles and pedestrians approaching from Howard County; however, it will not be accessible from Baltimore County. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.
WOODSTOCK, MD
NBC Washington

Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents

Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
ACCOKEEK, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Receives 2022 Excellence in Procurement Award

ELLICOTT CITY – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced that the Office of Procurement and Contract Administration has been honored with the “Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award” (AEP) by the National Procurement Institute (NPI). The award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership and e-Procurement.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
MITCHELLVILLE, MD
popville.com

Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”

Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning people to avoid the area around the Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis due to high bacteria levels, according to authorities.The department issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and other direct contact with water near the pier on Friday, Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials said.If rainfall does not exceed half an inch or more over the next 48 hours, then officials will revisit the site where the high level of bacteria was detected and take test samples on Monday, according to authorities.Advisory signs have been posted at the pier and other areas of the community so that residents are aware of the problem, health officials said.The advisory will remain in effect until water test results meet acceptable standards, according to authorities. People seeking additional information can call the Water Quality Information line at 410-222-7999.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care to Close Takoma Park Location Permanently on August 19

Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
loudounnow.com

Revised Dulles Airport Noise Zone Hits Residents Nearby

A Planning Commission public hearing on new airport noise zoning overlays saw outcry from people who could see their homes moved into an area where residential development is forbidden due to Dulles Airport noise. The county is working to implement the results of a 2019 noise study around Dulles Airport...
DULLES, VA

