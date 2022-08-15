Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Related
howardcountymd.gov
CSX to Begin Maintenance Work at Woodstock Road Railroad Crossing
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – CSX Transportation will begin maintenance on the railroad crossing at Woodstock Road at the Howard/Baltimore County line in Woodstock, starting around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th. While the crossing is closed, traffic will detour via MD 125, Granite Road, Marriottsville Road, MD 99 and Woodstock Road. The Woodstock Inn at 1415 Woodstock Road and its parking lots will remain open and fully accessible to vehicles and pedestrians approaching from Howard County; however, it will not be accessible from Baltimore County. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Seeks Applicants for Cemetery Preservation Advisory Board
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is currently seeking applicants interested in serving on the Cemetery Preservation Advisory Board. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 1st. Comprised of seven members, at least five of whom are Howard County residents, the Board’s responsibilities include:. Reviewing...
NBC Washington
Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents
Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Receives 2022 Excellence in Procurement Award
ELLICOTT CITY – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced that the Office of Procurement and Contract Administration has been honored with the “Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award” (AEP) by the National Procurement Institute (NPI). The award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership and e-Procurement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
Baltimore County plans to pay $10M for Sears building at Security Square Mall
Baltimore County plans to spend $10 million to buy the former Sears building at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, announced County Executive Johnny Olszewski today.
Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County
A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County. Their condition is unknown.
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Executive Ball Seeks Members for Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on the Adult Public Guardianship Review Board. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 26th, 2022. Our Adult Public Guardianship Review Board advocates to ensure vulnerable adults have a voice concerning their day-to-day affairs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
popville.com
Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”
Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning people to avoid the area around the Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis due to high bacteria levels, according to authorities.The department issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and other direct contact with water near the pier on Friday, Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials said.If rainfall does not exceed half an inch or more over the next 48 hours, then officials will revisit the site where the high level of bacteria was detected and take test samples on Monday, according to authorities.Advisory signs have been posted at the pier and other areas of the community so that residents are aware of the problem, health officials said.The advisory will remain in effect until water test results meet acceptable standards, according to authorities. People seeking additional information can call the Water Quality Information line at 410-222-7999.
Howard County Police Blotter: Here’s what’s happening
RobberyColumbia, 21046: Harris Teeter, 8600 block of Guilford Road, Aug. 17 11:51 a.m.A store employee reported...
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
City leader calls on BPD for help as disorder continues outside Federal Hill businesses
Disorder outside of bars in south Baltimore has one city councilman demanding help from police. City councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, said social media video is proof the unruly crowds in Federal Hill are reaching alarming levels. Large crowds of young people drinking in Federal Hill on the weekends is...
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
'Upsetting': Residents concerned after recent disturbances in Federal Hill
Disturbances in Baltimore’s Federal Hill has community members asking for help. Community groups are asking for action to be taken immediately against illegal acts in the area.
NBC Washington
‘I'm Willing to Do It': School Systems Push to Fill Bus Driver Shortage Before Classes Start
The countdown is on to the first day of school in our area, and bus drivers are on the wish list of nearly every school system. Last-minute efforts are underway to hire more people to fill the critical job. In Prince George’s County, candidates showed up at the Skyline Administration...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Construction On Long-Awaited Barry Farm Redevelopment Begins Next Month
The first phase of a years-long redevelopment project at the Barry Farm housing complex in Southeast D.C. is set to begin next month, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced on Wednesday. In September, construction will start on The Asberry, a mixed-use building along Sumner Road with 108 affordable rental units...
mocoshow.com
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care to Close Takoma Park Location Permanently on August 19
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.
loudounnow.com
Revised Dulles Airport Noise Zone Hits Residents Nearby
A Planning Commission public hearing on new airport noise zoning overlays saw outcry from people who could see their homes moved into an area where residential development is forbidden due to Dulles Airport noise. The county is working to implement the results of a 2019 noise study around Dulles Airport...
Comments / 0