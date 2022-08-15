ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Legislature approves new investments in mental, public health

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Legislature announced Wednesday evening new investments into mental and public health, approving programs the states hopes will provide more resources across Nevada. The new investments were put forward by Governor Steve Sisolak and include nearly $45 million in children’s mental health provisions....
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor

Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New UNR students move into the dorms this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack is getting bigger as incoming students begin moving into their dorm rooms in the next three days. A total of 3,000 students will be moving into the dorms on campus. Students will be arriving at their designated times to give them the opportunity to move in and make unloading an easier process.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022

Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Aces at home this week

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. UNR move in days.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

School Zone Safety

Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers. The iNinja Poker Tour is at the Atlantis. This is the area’s first big poker tournament since before the pandemic.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
nevadasagebrush.com

The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name

All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Fernley City Council authorizes filing of motion to intervene in TCID hearing

The Fernley City Council Wednesday night authorized the filing of a motion to intervene in a court hearing next week in which the Truckee Carson Irrigation District is seeking to have its repayment contract with the Bureau of Reclamation ratified for the project to line a portion of the Truckee canal through Fernley.
KOLO TV Reno

Wildlife Wednesday: Bears Preparing for Hibernation

New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem. Reno Aces at home this week. Updated: 17 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks takes aim at domestic violence

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Domestic violence happens everywhere all too often, but it happens here in Nevada more often than just about anywhere else. Emotionally charged incidents, leaving obviously damaged victims. And yet the path to justice can be difficult and filled with obstacles. But a new approach may be emerging in the city of Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pioneer Center hosts Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival benefitting the SPCA of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars! The whole community is invited to a free, three-day event at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. The Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at the E.L. Cord Plaza in front of the performing arts center. Six northern Nevada-based dance/movement companies will perform on the outdoor plaza stage. The event not only showcases local talent, it puts a spotlight on all the work done by the SPCA of Northern Nevada.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Washoe County School District released their latest mitigation plan on how they will continue to track cases of COVID-19, keep cases out of schools and trace close contacts. “We know that from well before COVID, washing your hands, using good respiratory etiquette, sneezing...
SPARKS, NV

