KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Legislature approves new investments in mental, public health
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Legislature announced Wednesday evening new investments into mental and public health, approving programs the states hopes will provide more resources across Nevada. The new investments were put forward by Governor Steve Sisolak and include nearly $45 million in children’s mental health provisions....
Record-Courier
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
KOLO TV Reno
New UNR students move into the dorms this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack is getting bigger as incoming students begin moving into their dorm rooms in the next three days. A total of 3,000 students will be moving into the dorms on campus. Students will be arriving at their designated times to give them the opportunity to move in and make unloading an easier process.
visitcarsoncity.com
The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022
Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Aces at home this week
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. UNR move in days.
kunr.org
Yerington teen and family organized run to remember survivors, victims of Indian boarding schools
Kutoven “Ku” Stevens and his family organized a 50-mile run honoring the survivors and victims of the Stewart Indian School in Carson City over the weekend. He recently spoke to KUNR’s Gustavo Sagrero about the ultramarathon at his family’s home on the Yerington Paiute Reservation. Editor’s...
KOLO TV Reno
School Zone Safety
Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers. The iNinja Poker Tour is at the Atlantis. This is the area’s first big poker tournament since before the pandemic.
FOX Reno
How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
nevadasagebrush.com
“I do not get paid enough to die for this university:” Campus community frustrated, protests UNR mask mandate repeal
Editor’s note: The story has been updated, since it’s original published date, to include comment from ASUN President, Austin Brown, and includes information on ASUN’s official stance on the events that took place. The story was originally published on Monday, Feb 14. Members of the campus community...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
nevadasagebrush.com
The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name
All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
thefallonpost.org
Fernley City Council authorizes filing of motion to intervene in TCID hearing
The Fernley City Council Wednesday night authorized the filing of a motion to intervene in a court hearing next week in which the Truckee Carson Irrigation District is seeking to have its repayment contract with the Bureau of Reclamation ratified for the project to line a portion of the Truckee canal through Fernley.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears Preparing for Hibernation
New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem. Reno Aces at home this week. Updated: 17 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
Nevada Legal Services works on growing pro bono programs for low-income residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Legal Services Corporation announced Wednesday that it would be awarding a $377,782 Pro Bono Innovation Fund grant to Nevada Legal Services. Nevada Legal Services is one of 15 legal aid organizations receiving a grant as part of the Legal Services Corporation’s efforts to support the growth of pro bono legal […]
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks takes aim at domestic violence
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Domestic violence happens everywhere all too often, but it happens here in Nevada more often than just about anywhere else. Emotionally charged incidents, leaving obviously damaged victims. And yet the path to justice can be difficult and filled with obstacles. But a new approach may be emerging in the city of Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno
Pioneer Center hosts Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival benefitting the SPCA of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars! The whole community is invited to a free, three-day event at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. The Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at the E.L. Cord Plaza in front of the performing arts center. Six northern Nevada-based dance/movement companies will perform on the outdoor plaza stage. The event not only showcases local talent, it puts a spotlight on all the work done by the SPCA of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Washoe County School District released their latest mitigation plan on how they will continue to track cases of COVID-19, keep cases out of schools and trace close contacts. “We know that from well before COVID, washing your hands, using good respiratory etiquette, sneezing...
