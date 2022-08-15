ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jamie Paterson set to remain absent as Swansea host Millwall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmh1R_0hHt5VMV00

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall.

The Swans picked up their first win of the season at Blackpool on Saturday and boss Russell Martin could stick with the same starting XI.

Jamie Paterson (groin) missed the win at Bloomfield Road and will again be sidelined.

Liam Walsh is also absent as the midfielder continues to recover from a serious Achilles injury.

Mason Bennett is unavailable for the visitors after being forced off at the weekend.

The forward suffered a hamstring injury and faces a spell on the treatment table, although the Lions roared back without him to beat Coventry 3-2.

Tyler Burey replaced Bennett and will be hoping to keep his place in the attack.

Another option is new signing Andreas Voglsammer, who joined Millwall from Union Berlin last week.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall

Josh Sargent was the hero as Norwich beat Millwall 2-0 to make it two Sky Bet Championship wins at Carrow Road in the space of four days. The in-form frontman followed up his goal against Huddersfield on Tuesday night with a well-taken second half double as the Canaries took another big step forward after a poor start to the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine

Norwich manager Dean Smith paid tribute to in-form striker Josh Sargent after his double secured a 2-0 win over Millwall at Carrow Road. The 22-year-old American, who also struck against Huddersfield in midweek, settled a keenly-contested Championship clash with two well-taken goals after the break as the Canaries moved up to fifth in the table.
SOCCER
newschain

Swansea without Joel Latibeaudiere gainst Luton because of shoulder problem

Swansea will be without Joel Latibeaudiere for the Sky Bet Championship match against Luton as the defender is set for a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder. The defender was carried off on a stretcher following a heavy fall during the first half of Tuesday night’s draw against Millwall and is expected to be out for around four months.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Burey
Person
Russell Martin
Person
Mason Bennett
newschain

Diallang Jaiyesimi fit for Charlton ahead of Cambridge clash

Charlton have Diallang Jaiyesimi fit and available for Saturday’s visit of Cambridge. The forward suffered a knock in training, but manager Ben Garner does not envisage it will rule the former Norwich youngster out of the game. Garner has no new injury concerns but remains without Mandela Egbo, who...
SOCCER
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea#Millwall#Lions
newschain

No new fitness worries for Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey

Doncaster have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match against Sky Bet League Two leaders Salford. Rovers are seventh in the standings following Tuesday’s 2-1 home win against promoted Stockport. Jon Taylor and Ben Close remain long-term absentees but manager Gary McSheffrey says they are building fitness...
SOCCER
newschain

Josh Tymon and Harry Clarke add to Stoke injury list

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill has suffered a number of injury blows ahead of the visit of Sunderland. Josh Tymon (ankle) and Harry Clarke (shin) picked up injuries in the win against Blackpool earlier this month and although Tymon returned against Huddersfield, he aggravated the problem in the 3-1 defeat.
SPORTS
newschain

Reading condemn Blackburn to first defeat of the season

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Danilo Orsi among Grimsby absentees for Sutton visit

Grimsby will still be without summer signings Danilo Orsi, Niall Maher and Otis Khan for the home game against Sutton. Orsi has returned to training and is closing in on a return to fitness, but Maher and Khan are further behind in their recovery. Edwin Essel is still unavailable, but...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Charlie Owens pushing for place in Colchester side to face Leyton Orient

Colchester could bring Charlie Owens back into the squad for the visit of Leyton Orient on Saturday. The 24-year-old midfielder did not feature in the 1-0 win over Bradford on Tuesday but could return to the fold after boss Wayne Brown revealed plans to build up his fitness. Tom Eastman...
SOCCER
newschain

No fresh injury concerns for Barrow

Barrow have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to face Harrogate. The Bluebirds beat Walsall 2-1 in midweek and manager Pete Wild confirmed that there were no knocks picked up. Sam McClelland is likely to line up again for Barrow after an impressive start for them since joining in...
SOCCER
newschain

Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship

Partick Thistle moved to the top of the Scottish Championship table with a thumping 4-1 win over previously unbeaten Inverness. Partick took the lead in the 20th minute through Brian Graham, and the same player doubled the advantage 15 minutes later after Scott Tiffoney rounded the keeper and teed up his team-mate.
SOCCER
newschain

Rod McDonald to undergo late fitness test as Crewe host Northampton

Crewe are unsure on the fitness of defender Rod McDonald as they prepare to face Northampton on Saturday. The 30-year-old has been dealing with a groin problem which has kept him out of Alex’s last two league games, and boss Alex Morris will check on McDonald’s fitness ahead of kick-off against his former club.
SOCCER
newschain

Reo Hatate returns to Celtic squad after missing two games with knock

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate returns to the squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Hearts after missing two games with a minor knock. Left-back Alexandro Bernabei is available for selection after being arrested and charged over an alleged road traffic offence in Glasgow city centre on Monday. Stephen Welsh is...
WORLD
newschain

Ryan Giggs breaks down in court describing night in cell as ‘worst experience’

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has broken down in court as he described his night in a police cell as “the worst experience of my life”. The 48-year-old later admitted to being “jealous” and “hot-headed” on occasions in his relationship with PR executive Kate Greville and had bullied and threatened her.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy