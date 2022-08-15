Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Alda man charged with aiding and abetting shooting at GI police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Alda man has been charged after Grand Island Police say he helped two teens shoot at officers earlier this month. Carlos Tax Cervantes, 20, is charged in Hall County Court with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree assault on a peace officer, one count of aiding and abetting unlawful discharge or a firearm from or near a vehicle and one count of transfer of a handgun to a juvenile.
foxnebraska.com
Man involved in deadly Memorial Day crash pleads not guilty
LINCOLN, Neb. — A man accused of killing two women in a Memorial Day event crash in Lincoln has pleaded not guilty in district court. Lancaster County Court records say Kyvell Stark, 18, was arrested for two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury.
KSNB Local4
Trial set for Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
Tabor man arrested on drug charges and for driving while suspended
(Tabor) A Tabor man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Sunday evening. The Tabor Police Department says at approximately 11:46 pm on Sunday, Tabor Police Chief Derek Aistrope observed a Ford F150 with 50-year-old Brian Vanderpool driving. After a check of Vanderpool’s license status, it was determined that Vanderpool’s license was suspended. Vanderpool was then stopped and arrested for Driving While Suspended and transported to the Fremont County Jail.
westerniowatoday.com
Two arrested on drug, child endangerment and other charges in Pottawattamie County
(Crescent) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County Tuesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ashley Nichole Blank of Clarinda was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment, Possession of Contraband on the grounds of a Correctional Facility, and two counts of Camping Violation on Public Lands. She was also cited for expired registration on a travel trailer. 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr. of Council Bluffs was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment and Providing False Information (He told Deputies his name was “Justin”).
KETV.com
Sarpy County judge increases bond for 18-year-old charged in Fourth of July fireworks assault
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge called an 18-year-old facing felony assault charges for a Fourth of July attack an "extreme danger to the public." That judge also increased the bond for Maddix Foss to $1 million on Tuesday. Foss, Jeremy Brown, Brittany King and two kids...
foxnebraska.com
Two injured after head on crash near Grand Island
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Two people were injured after a crash just east of Grand Island Wednesday morning. According the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. An investigation showed that just after 6 a.m., an SUV was going west when it tried to...
News Channel Nebraska
West Point man sentenced for drug conspiracy
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A 21-year-old West Point man was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Jose Salazar received a sentence of 151 months’ prison time with a five-year term of supervised release to follow. Officials said in...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
WOWT
Bond raised to $1M as July 4 fireworks suspects have preliminary hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge raised the bond for one of the three family members that are accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Jeremy Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for next month. Brown has been ordered no contact with one of the victims.
foxnebraska.com
Police: Social media post about area serial killer is fake
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A social media post making the rounds, claiming that a serial killer is in the area has turned out to be fake. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the post claims there is a serial killer or kidnapper in the area. It has been...
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island teen returns home after spinal cord injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Grand Island teen is now home after months of recovering from a spinal cord injury. Jayda Hayes, 13, returned home Thursday with family and friends cheering her on. According to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, in April, Hayes was involved in a playground accident causing a spinal...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
KETV.com
Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
Omaha City Council ponders allowing the county to install license plate cameras
Douglas County has already added 15 of them across unincorporated areas of the county and said they have led to arrests.
News Channel Nebraska
Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire closes commercial building at Nemaha County Fair
AUBURN – The commercial exhibit building on the Nemaha County fairgrounds was closed early this afternoon after smoke was reported during the county fair. Agricultural Society President Jason DeBuhr said volunteer firefighters who were already on the fairgrounds inspected after smoke was reported in the commercial building. An electrical fire is blamed for smoldering in some ceiling insulation. There were no injuries and minimal damage.
