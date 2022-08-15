Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DB Christopher Smith reacts to Will Muschamp's 'Coach Boom' nickname: 'I'm gonna tease him about that'
After spending 2021 as a senior analyst on the Georgia football staff following his firing as South Carolina head coach, Will Muschamp was promoted to co-defensive coordinator during the offseason. He’ll share DC duties with Glenn Schumann following Dan Lanning’s departure to become head coach at Oregon. Muschamp’s...
Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season
Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
golfcourseindustry.com
Popular Atlanta course constructing new practice putting green
Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta announced it will be adding a new practice putting green to its grounds. Construction is currently underway, with the opening scheduled for October. The new practice putting green was designed by Bobby Cupp. Bobby is the son of architect Bob Cupp, and together they...
CBS 46
Kell high school football head coach delivers with Corky Kell Classic debut win
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In his Corky Kell Classic coaching debut, first-year Carlton J. Kell high school football head coach Drew Connell delivered. It wasn’t always pretty. And it wasn’t always easy. But, the Longhorns, desperate to prove they’re more than a worthy adversary for any Georgia high school football team they face, made a statement.
Police: Marcell Ozuna had ‘red/watery eyes’ as he was pulled over for doing 90 in 35 mph zone
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Norcross police arrested Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on DUI charges. Ozuna was clocked speeding at about 90 mph in a 35 mph zone along Beaver Ruin Road just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report from the Norcross Police Department. Channel 2′s...
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
UGA welcomes its largest freshman class ever
ATHENS, Ga. — If Athens seems a little more crowded than usual when the 2022 fall academic year begins, don't be too surprised. The University of Georgia is set to welcome more than 6,200 new first-year students to start classes on Aug. 17, the largest freshman class the college has ever had, according to the university.
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey
If you're looking for great exercise and some unique views, West Georgia's Silver Comet Trail should be on your to-do list. Two historic train trestles built before 1910 are separated by approximately 20 miles along the Silver Comet Trail in west Georgia.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Jalopnik
No, Georgia, Golf Carts Are not the Green Transportation of the Future
People in Peachtree City, Georgia are pretty adamant that golf carts are a viable and responsible mode of transportation. Peachtree City is just a bit south of Georgia’s capitol, Atlanta, and Peachtree’s residents travel freely along 100 miles of golf cart paths. It has a population of 38,000 living among 13,000 households, but boasts 10,000 registered golf carts, according to Slate. If you live in Peachtree and don’t ride a golf cart, it’s possible you’re the odd one out.
Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight
The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
Georgia man arrested following high-speed chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 in Florida on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red 2020 Dodge Charger. […]
WMAZ
She was one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now, she's one of the longest surviving recipients
ATLANTA — When Terri Willis was 13 years old, she became one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now 31 years later, she's one of the longest surviving transplant recipients in the country. The liver transplant survival rate decreases significantly after about five to 10 years,...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
WJCL
Police: Gangs may be to blame for break-in at Mariah Carey's Georgia home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Georgia are investigating a break-in at the metro Atlanta home of pop star Mariah Carey. It happened in Sandy Springs. A Sandy Springs police sergeant indicated the incident may have been gang related. The sergeant said there have...
