Woman Testifies Lawyer In Trey Songz Sexual Assault Case Tried To Bribe Her

Photo: Getty Images

A woman who is involved in a sexual assault lawsuit against Trey Songz has officially testified that the lawyer who represents the alleged victim tried to offer her a hefty amount of cash to change her story.



According to a report TMZ published on Monday morning, August 15, the woman, identified as Mariah Thielen, testified that she met with attorney Ariel Mitchell in April 2021 to discuss the case at a bar in Miami. In the transcript of her testimony, Thielen said Mitchell reeked of marijuana, and carried a gun on her at the time.

Thielen also said that Mitchell had offered her $100,000 - $200,000 to lie about witnessing the singer sexually assault her client Jauhara Jeffries, and claim Songz assaulted her as well. Mitchell was reportedly attempting to make Songz look like "the next R. Kelly" in order to secure a higher monetary settlement. However, Thielen declined her offer and reported the interaction to Songz's legal team. Mitchell accused Thielen of "perjury."



"We’re highly confident and certain the court will find the witness committed perjury," Mitchell told the outlet. "Parties are still awaiting the judges' further instructions on how to proceed given the witness’s inconsistent testimony during the hearing."



Mitchell currently represents Jeffries, who accused the singer of sexually assaulting her during a New Year's Eve party in Miami back in 2017. Earlier this year, Songz's lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit after he first discovered Mitchell's alleged attempt to pay off the witness . Mitchell's partner on the lawsuit, George Vrabeck, reportedly backed off the case due to the Florida Rules for Professional Conduct. She also addressed his withdrawal and claimed that Vrabeck will be representing her "against the parties involved in this disgraceful motion brought by Trey Songz and his representatives."



Although the Miami case appears to be weakening by the day and previous lawsuits in Los Angeles and Las Vegas were recently dismissed, there's still one sexual assault case against him that's still pending in Connecticut.