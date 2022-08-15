Read full article on original website
North Weinbach Avenue explosion victims recover from blast damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Weinbach Avenue resident Rebecca Gonzalez lives two doors down from the home that exploded last week. Gonzalez told 14 News that she and her family wasn’t home during the blast. However, they are still recovering from the aftermath of the explosion. While in a...
Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With murder charges finally filed in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr, his family said on Thursday that they’re relieved to see some progress after so long. [PREVIOUS: Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter]. 14 News spoke with Doerr’s...
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
Arrest made in Owensboro shooting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a man has been arrested for shooting someone during a fight. It happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Orchard Street. Police say the man who had been shot told them it happened because of an accidental discharge. He was...
Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Evansville fire officials gave an update on the explosion that killed three people on Weinbach Avenue. It’s been a week since the house explosion happened. The road is open and the main investigators are no longer on the scene. Evansville Fire Chief Mike...
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were on scene of a large house fire Friday morning in Dawson Springs. Neighbors on Franklin Street say it was still burning shortly after 5 a.m. They sent us video and told us nobody was home. We’ve reached out, but dispatchers wouldn’t give...
Evansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder
(WEHT) - Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
OPD: Accidental firearm discharge on Orchard Street leads to arrest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested a man after finding out an alleged accidental discharge was actually the result of a fight. OPD says on August 18, around 12:48 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Orchard Street in reference to someone who had been shot. OPD says when […]
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
Cause Of Death Released For Three People Killed In Evansville Explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
Possible bank hold up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating an apparent hold up. Units were called to Old National Bank in the 3800 block of First Avenue around 12:45. Officers are searching the area for a stocky, white male with a tattoo on his right forearm. There are no reports of any serious injuries. Evansville Police took […]
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of investigating the murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, authorities say two people are now facing charges. One of them - his own wife. Authorities are investigating a crash involving a bus in Posey County. The sheriff says three people were taken to the...
8/18 Dr. Porter Interview
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
Police: Man arrested following robbery at Evansville bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at the Old National Bank on North First Avenue. 47-year-old Derrick Staser was arrested on robbery and intimidation charges on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the bank just before 1 p.m. in reference to a holdup alarm, according to...
3 checked at hospital after school bus crash in Posey County
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies responded to a school bus crash that left several people injured just outside of Mt. Vernon Thursday afternoon. Authorities believe the Mt. Vernon Metropolitan School District bus was on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane when the school bus driver might have failed to […]
