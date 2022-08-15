EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.

3 DAYS AGO