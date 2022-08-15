Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
crbjbizwire.com
The Riviera Announces New Concerts Coming to Downtown Theater
Charleston, S.C. – The Riviera, Charleston’s 1930s Art Deco theater, is excited to announce its new upcoming shows with David Cook on Saturday, October 1st at 8 pm, David Nail with special guest Tyler Braden on Saturday, October 8th at 8 pm, and Amos Lee with special guest slimdan on Monday, October 17th at 8 pm. The concerts are open to ages 18 years and older, and tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.
The Post and Courier
Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
live5news.com
Mayor Tecklenburg to welcome MET Opera singer, Burke High grad back to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will welcome a Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano back to her hometown on Thursday. Annette Spann-Lewis is a Charleston native and a 1971 graduate of Burke High School. She’s currently the longest-tenured member of the New York City-based Metropolitan Opera Company. Spann-Lewis...
The Post and Courier
Renowned Summerville author honored at Christian film festival
Jo-Ann “Jody” Bierer Wilhelm’s triumphant journey of reuniting with her granddaughter after three decades received a rousing response at the Christian Family Film Festival from Aug. 5-7 in Ellington, New York, as the Summerville resident was the recipient of multiple awards for her showing of “Where’s Stephanie?”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goose Creek hosting free, outdoor movie night Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday night? Join the City of Goose Creek Recreation Department as they host a free, outdoor movie night on Aug. 20 at Carnes Crossroads. Grab your lawn chairs and get ready to watch the 1993 classic, “The Sandlot.” Food trucks will be on-site […]
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
The Post and Courier
337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407
LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
holycitysinner.com
Last Chance to Get Discounted Tickets to the 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival on Saturday, August 27th
You can still purchase your tickets now at the discounted price of $10. Tickets purchased at the door will be $15. Children 12 and under are free. Attendees can upgrade to the VIP experience for $125 per person. These VIP tickets include one bucket of crab, complimentary food and beverage, private bathrooms, tented seating, and a VIP entrance to avoid the lines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
charlestondaily.net
September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!
Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
crbjbizwire.com
SeamonWhiteside Donates Design Services and Volunteer Efforts for Camp Happy Days
CHARLESTON, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, recently donated services and volunteer efforts to design and build a new landscape at Camp Happy Days’ Corporate Office located at 933 Dupont Rd Suite B, Charleston, SC 29407. Camp Happy Days is a 501(c)(3) charity that supports and encourages children diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing cost-free year-round programs, special events, and access to crisis resources.
crbjbizwire.com
Kishi’s Turkish Oushak Rug Show Returns to Mount Pleasant for 1 Week Dec 14-20
We're back by popular demand! Kishi's Turkish Oushak Rug Show will take place Nov. 14-20, 2022 from 10am-5pm daily at the Mount Pleasant Armory located at 245 Mathis Ferry Rd in Mount Pleasant, SC. This event is open to the trade and non-trade. We are bringing you thousands of unique...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
Darius Rucker’s proposed pool house plans raise concerns among neighbors
Conceptual plans were submitted for approval to the City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review consisting of a new pool, pergola, and a two-story pool house in the side yard of a historic home along Broad Street.
counton2.com
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
crbjbizwire.com
Benjamin Glass Named “Lawyer of the Year”
Ogletree Deakins shareholder Benjamin P. Glass was named as the Best Lawyers® 2023 Charleston-SC Employment Law – Management “Lawyer of the Year”. Best Lawyers® grants this award to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.
crbjbizwire.com
Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd Welcomes Connor Treece in Charleston
CHARLESTON, SC – Haynworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is pleased to announce that Connor Treece has joined the firm’s Charleston offices as a litigation associate. Connor focuses his practice on products liability, insured defense litigation and construction litigation. Before joining Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, he was an attorney with a Charleston-based law firm.
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in South Carolina.
crbjbizwire.com
All New Floorplans Coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton
Ten new-home designs from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou™ collection are coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, along with an all-new model village to showcase what’s fresh and inventive about the open floorplans which celebrate flowing spaces, flexibility and comfort for the way active adults want to live.
Comments / 0