McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Javion Nelson Quarry, 18, stabbed another man at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin after a fight over kitchen supplies.

According to an OCSO report, Quarry stabbed a co-worker in the arm as the man tried to defend himself.

A witness told OCSO the two men were arguing after Quarry kept reaching over the victim for kitchen supplies and getting physical. The victim asked Quarry to stop and eventually shoved him away.

Quarry then grabbed a kitchen knife and went toward the victim, according to the report. The victim put his hand up to protect his face and was cut on his arm.

Quarry is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has been released from the county jail on a $5,000 bond. OCSO did not release any information about the victim’s condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.