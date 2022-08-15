SOUTH HAVEN, MI — Next week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin a $281,00 project to dredge sand from the Black River channel in South Haven. But instead of depositing the 18,000 cubic yards of sand along the adjacent public beach — where the city wants it to go — the Army Corps will instead place it along a 3,500-foot stretch of heavily-armored private shoreline immediately south of the city’s popular South Beach.

