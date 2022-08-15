Read full article on original website
Housing, ‘transformational projects’ discussed at Grand Rapids Policy Conference
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Leveraging federal COVID-19 stimulus funds for “transformational” projects, creating a safe community, and building housing at all price points are among priorities discussed at a Grand Rapids Chamber policy conference. The Grand Rapids Policy Conference, held at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand...
Grand Haven Salvation Army to celebrate its 100th anniversary
GRAND HAVEN, MI - The Salvation Army of Grand Haven will celebrate its 100th anniversary this September. The three-day festivities kick off on Friday, September 16, with an open house at the newly expanded facility, located at 310 N. Despelder St. The new facility was revealed to the public in...
‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
See how $16.5M in COVID relief funds are being spent by city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – More than $16.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds have been spent or committed by the city of Muskegon, with the biggest share going to new home construction. The city is receiving nearly $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding. About a quarter...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on $37M nursing, rehab center in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan hosted a groundbreaking Thursday for a 120-bed rehab and nursing center on Cedar Street NE that aims to provide a more comfortable, home-like atmosphere for long-term patients who require round-the-clock care. The building, which represents a $37 million investment by...
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district
MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Help beautify Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon at upcoming cleanup
MUSKEGON, MI – Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon is the focus of an upcoming community cleanup effort, and your help is needed. The cleanup of the Lake Michigan beach will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The cleanup is part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-A-Beach program.
Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon‘s lakefront after two-year COVID hiatus
MUSKEGON, MI - The seventh annual Alexander Zonjic’s Shoreline Jazz Festival is returning to the lakefront after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular music festival kicks off at Heritage Landing on Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 28. Festival director and nationally known...
Muskegon City Hall expands hours of operation, but still on 4-day week
MUSKEGON, MI –Muskegon City Hall’s hours will be extended by a half hour each day, but it will remain closed on Fridays. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the new hours will be 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. City Hall, located at 933 Terrace Street, has been...
WMU employees to receive one-time payment in light of high inflation rates
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As inflation drives up costs across the board, many faculty and staff members at Western Michigan University will be receiving a one-time lump sum payment from their employer, WMU President Edward Montgomery announced in an email. WMU’s chapter of the American Federation of State County and Municipal...
Timeless Victorian Michigan home with modern conveniences hits market for $750K
ALLEGAN, MI - It’s timeless on the outside and modern on the inside. Built in 1867, this newly remodeled Victorian home has hit the market for $750,000 and is the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a dream property every Wednesday. Located at 524 Marshall St....
Gilmore unveils 2022-23 lineup highlighted by rising artists, world-renowned stars
KALAMAZOO, MI — Highlighted by a half dozen Grammy award-winning artists from across the globe, the Gilmore announced its 2022-23 concert season Friday morning. Kicking off the season Sept. 23 at Chenery Auditorium will be jazz pianist Herbie Hancock, who had his Gilmore Festival appearance scheduled for earlier this year postponed due to COVID-19.
Shoppers ‘really excited’ as West Michigan’s first Whole Foods Market opens near Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For years, when Sydnee Ruger and her family would visit a Whole Foods Market, it would be during trips to Florida and elsewhere in the South. Closer to home, the mother of two from Wayland was out of luck. That changed Wednesday, when the grocery...
How do movies shape our morals? Calvin University team gets $1 million to investigate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A research team at Calvin University has received a $1 million grant to explore how movies can shape one’s moral understanding. Carl Plantinga, a film and media professor at Calvin, is leading a team of experts on a project titled “Character Engagement and Moral Understanding in Screen Stories” after having received a $1 million grant from the Templeton Religion Trust, according to a university news release.
More ‘road diets’ being explored in city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI -- More road diets in Muskegon are under study, meaning another two thoroughfares could be narrowed. Apple Avenue and Getty Street are the focus of upcoming studies on the impact of reducing the number of lanes or reconfiguring them. The city also is studying a potential road diet...
Grand Rapids wants racial discrimination charges against its police department thrown out
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is asking a judge to throw out the racial discrimination charges brought by the state’s civil rights watchdog against the city’s police department. Grand Rapids last week filed motions to dismiss the charges of alleged unequal treatment in public service on...
Army Corps to nourish private Lake Michigan beaches using federal funds
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — Next week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin a $281,00 project to dredge sand from the Black River channel in South Haven. But instead of depositing the 18,000 cubic yards of sand along the adjacent public beach — where the city wants it to go — the Army Corps will instead place it along a 3,500-foot stretch of heavily-armored private shoreline immediately south of the city’s popular South Beach.
18-hole disc golf course coming to Muskegon County park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A new 18-hole disc golf course is coming to a Muskegon County park. The course at Patterson Park in Ravenna will be developed by local resident Tim Linck Jr. who played on the Ferris State University disc golf team. The Muskegon County Board of Commissioners...
Ex-administrator suspected in $1 million school district embezzlement worked alone, audit finds
GRAND HAVEN, MI – An independent forensic audit has concluded that the former Grand Haven Public Schools assistant superintendent accused of embezzling an estimated $1 million from the district likely worked alone in the scheme. There is no evidence Brian Keith Wheeler, 56, of Muskegon, colluded with any other...
Defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial called pot-smoking morons
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The defense rested Friday, Aug. 19, in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial after a witness described Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox as pot-smoking loudmouths. The defense says Croft and Fox were far from masterminds – an investigator called them morons – and that FBI agents and informants induced their involvement.
