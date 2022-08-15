ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

‘It’s about speed,” says Grand Rapids company hired to manufacture monkeypox vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As the U.S. pushes to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, a Grand Rapids company is playing a big part in the effort. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing,140 Front Ave. SW, has entered into a contract with Denmark-based vaccine company Bavarian Nordic to produce the vaccine for the virus, which has infected 14,115 people nationwide, including 126 in Michigan, according to the latest federal and state data.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district

MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Medc#Public Art#Midtown#Charity#Mi#Lions Rabbits Center#Medc Executive#Public Spaces Community#Lions Rabbits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
Kalamazoo Gazette

How do movies shape our morals? Calvin University team gets $1 million to investigate

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A research team at Calvin University has received a $1 million grant to explore how movies can shape one’s moral understanding. Carl Plantinga, a film and media professor at Calvin, is leading a team of experts on a project titled “Character Engagement and Moral Understanding in Screen Stories” after having received a $1 million grant from the Templeton Religion Trust, according to a university news release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Army Corps to nourish private Lake Michigan beaches using federal funds

SOUTH HAVEN, MI — Next week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin a $281,00 project to dredge sand from the Black River channel in South Haven. But instead of depositing the 18,000 cubic yards of sand along the adjacent public beach — where the city wants it to go — the Army Corps will instead place it along a 3,500-foot stretch of heavily-armored private shoreline immediately south of the city’s popular South Beach.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy