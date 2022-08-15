ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen dies in crash, four others sent to hospital

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a rock on the shoulder of the road.

Police investigating bomb threat at St. Luke’s Hospital

PSP states the car then traveled across the road, striking a stump on the opposite shoulder causing into to go down an embankment, hitting a tree.

Police say a 17-year-old girl died at the scene of the crash.

Inside the car were three more teenagers, from the ages of 16-18, and a 12-year-old who were all taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to a media release from state police.

Ll Ss
4d ago

this is so terribly sad. As much as i hate to say this im glad my 19yr old doesn't have her license yet as she's just not ready..

