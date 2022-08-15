Read full article on original website
New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World
The Haunted Mansion's at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. Haunted Mansion Dress – $128. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features...
15-Year-Old Boy Found Carrying a Handgun Between Juice Boxes and Candy Bars at Walt Disney World
A 15-year-old trying to enter Disney's Animal Kingdom caught the attention of park security and law enforcement this summer. In a green Gucci backpack containing candy bars and juice boxes, authorities found a stolen gun. At Walt Disney World, people are regularly in trouble for bringing guns on to...
New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet and Vineyard Vines Tote Bag Debut
The elegance of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is captured in two new items now available at Curiouser Clothiers. Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet – $14.99. Mickey and Minnie take in...
New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World
The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World
If you're a fan of classic Disney rides, you're going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Attractions...
2023 Walt Disney World Calendar by Photographer Matthew Cooper Now On Sale with Pre-Order Discount
If you love gorgeous Disney landscapes, then we have a special discounted surprise for you! You can plan your next Disney Parks trip using the 2023 calendar by photographer Matthew Cooper. Matthew Cooper has assembled his 2023...
New Star Wars Halloween Merchandise Including Mummy Grogu Plush and Droid Factory Figures at Disneyland Resort
New "Star Wars" Halloween merchandise, including a mummy Grogu plush and Droid Factory figures, is available at Disneyland Resort. Mummy Grogu Plush – $22.99. This Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian") plush is...
New Magic Key Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
Now that we know Magic Key passes will be able to be renewed, it's time to celebrate at the Disneyland Resort with a new popcorn bucket!. Magic Key Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The...
Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Walt & Roy Footage, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, Blocked ‘Bluey’ Episode Will Come to Disney+, and More: Daily Recap (8/16/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Construction Walls Up as Kona Cafe Undergoes Refurbishment at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
As scheduled, Kona Cafe is currently under refurbishment at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, with construction walls already up around the restaurant. The walls span the length of the restaurant, with dark curtains hung overhead. In keeping with the theme of the resort, some of the walls feature an orange...
Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary and Mickey & Friends Vault Collection Button-Up Shirts Debut
The retro look is always in fashion thanks to the Vault Collection for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary, with two more button-up shirts now available!. Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Vault Collection Button-Up Shirt – $59.99...
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Walt Disney World
It's showtime at Walt Disney World, as the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Loungefly backpack for Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room has arrived!. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Backpack – $85.00...
Food Prices Increased Across Disneyland Resort
Get ready to pay more to eat across the Disneyland Resort, as food prices have increased both big and small as of Wednesday. To name just a few examples, over at The Tropical Hideaway in Disneyland, the price of a standard Dole Whip has risen fifty cents, from $5.99 to $6.49. The same increase has hit a bag of potato chips, from $3.49 to $3.99. For something smaller, the price of a side of bao sauce has nearly doubled. from $0.59 to $1.19.
Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms
Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
New Cat in the Hat Loungefly Mini Backpack and Matching Wallet at Universal Studios Florida
It's fun to have fun at Universal Studios Florida, but it's important to keep your essentials nearby. Put everything you need in this new Cat in the Hat Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet. Cat...
The Haunted Mansion Holiday Transformation Begins at Disneyland Park
Construction walls now surround The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park, which is closed to become Haunted Mansion Holiday featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”. A sign at The Haunted Mansion gates informs guests that “Sandy Claws is busy decking these haunted halls.”. Haunted Mansion Holiday will open on September...
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland 8/9/22 (Halloween Arrives in August)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out the first wave of Halloween merchandise that has hit the park. So join us for this photo report from Disneyland and Downtown Disney. Disneyland. It may be 103° outside on this warm August afternoon,...
Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT
Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
‘Disney Enchantment’ Fireworks Spectacular Moving to Earlier Showtime in October
The “Disney Enchantment” fireworks spectacular at Magic Kingdom will move to an earlier show time starting on October 17. “Disney Enchantment” is currently being performed at 9:00 p.m. on most nights. It is not performed during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. As daylight hours get shorter, “Disney...
‘One Family’ Trading Event Pins Arrive at EPCOT
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now that the “One Family” pin trading weekend has wrapped up, some of the extras are now available to all guests at EPCOT. Pin Traders in World Celebration has a display of all the pins...
