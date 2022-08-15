ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Haunted Mansion’s at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. Haunted Mansion Dress – $128. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features...
WDW News Today

New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
WDW News Today

New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Attractions...
WDW News Today

New Magic Key Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at the Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now that we know Magic Key passes will be able to be renewed, it’s time to celebrate at the Disneyland Resort with a new popcorn bucket!. Magic Key Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The...
WDW News Today

Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Walt & Roy Footage, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, Blocked ‘Bluey’ Episode Will Come to Disney+, and More: Daily Recap (8/16/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
WDW News Today

Food Prices Increased Across Disneyland Resort

Get ready to pay more to eat across the Disneyland Resort, as food prices have increased both big and small as of Wednesday. To name just a few examples, over at The Tropical Hideaway in Disneyland, the price of a standard Dole Whip has risen fifty cents, from $5.99 to $6.49. The same increase has hit a bag of potato chips, from $3.49 to $3.99. For something smaller, the price of a side of bao sauce has nearly doubled. from $0.59 to $1.19.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms

Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Holiday Transformation Begins at Disneyland Park

Construction walls now surround The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park, which is closed to become Haunted Mansion Holiday featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”. A sign at The Haunted Mansion gates informs guests that “Sandy Claws is busy decking these haunted halls.”. Haunted Mansion Holiday will open on September...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland 8/9/22 (Halloween Arrives in August)

Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out the first wave of Halloween merchandise that has hit the park. So join us for this photo report from Disneyland and Downtown Disney. Disneyland. It may be 103° outside on this warm August afternoon,...
WDW News Today

Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
WDW News Today

‘Disney Enchantment’ Fireworks Spectacular Moving to Earlier Showtime in October

The “Disney Enchantment” fireworks spectacular at Magic Kingdom will move to an earlier show time starting on October 17. “Disney Enchantment” is currently being performed at 9:00 p.m. on most nights. It is not performed during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. As daylight hours get shorter, “Disney...
WDW News Today

‘One Family’ Trading Event Pins Arrive at EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now that the “One Family” pin trading weekend has wrapped up, some of the extras are now available to all guests at EPCOT. Pin Traders in World Celebration has a display of all the pins...
