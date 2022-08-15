ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

August has a rainy grip on Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expansive area of low pressure is spinning over the state, bringing rain to numerous areas and pushing rivers and streams up, as all the water filters into the river systems. From the northern part of the state, Brooks Range rains have prompted a special weather...
alaskasnewssource.com

A quick break from the rain Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit 3.98 inches of rain for August so far, and we’re already in the number one spot for wettest Augusts since record-keeping began. Another round of rain will hit Wednesday, but after it passes through, we get a break. Thursday will deliver some big breaks in the clouds, with sunshine at times.
alaskasnewssource.com

'In terms of the budget we're in a dire situation': Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start

On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s plans spending plan using the American Rescue Plan Action (ARPA) Funds. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding needed to purchase body worn cameras, which will soon be issued as standard equipment for all troopers and wildlife officers throughout the state. This multi-million dollar purchase has been years in the making and has been at the center of controversy for those who feel troopers should have been equipped with body cameras long ago.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather

alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Troopers receive funding to purchase body worn cameras

Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather. The agenda was put forward by Felix Rivera after assembly members say Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration failed to bring their own plan forward to resolve these issues. Updated: 5 hours ago. On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson...
radiokenai.com

ADF&G Increases Ship Creek Coho Salmon Sport Fishing Limits

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is increasing the sport fish bag and possession limits for coho salmon, 16 inches or greater in length, to six fish per day and six fish in possession in Ship Creek drainage from its mouth upstream to a cable 100 feet downstream of the Chugach Power Plant dam. These provisions are effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, August 17 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022.
alaskapublic.org

Arctic Road Rally aims to show electric vehicles' potential in Alaska

Ten electric vehicles set out Friday from Fairbanks on a 1,000-mile journey up the Dalton Highway and back. The Arctic Road Rally is intended to demonstrate the ability of electric vehicles to operate in the far north. Organizers say the rally also showcases EV technology and promotes efforts to enable...
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Today is Alaska’s first-ever ranked choice election, but not all voters...
kmxt.org

Midday Report August 17, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Early election results are in. A family dog in Metlakatla is killed by wolves. And Anchorage is prioritizing student need as it struggles to find school bus drivers.
alaskasnewssource.com

Mayor Bronson's vetoes likely to cause delay for some projects

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s spending plan on Tuesday to distribute American Rescue Plan Action Funds. On August 9, the assembly passed a resolution that was set to distribute $51 million in ARPA funds to nonprofits, local businesses, and...
alaskasnewssource.com

Athlete of the Week: West Anchorage's Blake Hanley bounces back

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West Anchorage junior Blake Hanley finally had the chance to compete in his first high school cross country meet this past weekend. Hanley excelled, placing first in a 3-kilometer, four-school race around the Beach Lake Trails, clocking in at 10 minutes and 33 seconds on a rainy, mucky Saturday in Chugiak.
alaskasnewssource.com

Farmers face difficult decisions amidst high hay prices, shortages

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan farmers are calling it ‘the perfect storm,’ as inflation, soaring diesel costs, on top of a poor season for growing hay are leaving some farms in the red and others struggling to feed their herds. While Alaskans were soaking up that early summer...
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Mayor issues vetoes

kdll.org

Elections take shape, though final results still a ways away

Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Justin Ruffridge are ahead in their respective state primary races, per the latest Wednesday afternoon update from the Alaska Division of Elections. Unofficial results show Babcock leading over Republican Jesse Bjorkman for Senate District Seat D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch,...
akbizmag.com

National Park Service Names Deputy Regional Director for Alaska

The National Park Service (NPS) selected David Alberg as Deputy Regional Director for Alaska. Alberg is currently the head of the resource management and compliance division at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and Arizona and has been serving as Alaska’s acting deputy regional director for the last two months. Alberg begins his permanent assignment in October.
alaskasnewssource.com

Bear attack reported along coastal trail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a bear attacked a hiker along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Point Woronzof on Sunday. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. The department said in a community release that the black bear was last seen just west of the Ted Stevens International Anchorage Airport runway.
alaskasnewssource.com

Aug. 17, 2022 Morning update on Alaska's primary and special elections

According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
Alaska Beacon

Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska's legislative primaries

Alaska Constitution Party candidate Kieran Brown is expected to be the only candidate eliminated by Tuesday’s primary elections for the Alaska Legislature, which include 59 different elections and almost 200 candidates. Alaska’s new top-four primary system means up to four candidates may advance to the Nov. 8 general election in each legislative race, and Brown […] The post Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
