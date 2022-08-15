Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
August has a rainy grip on Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expansive area of low pressure is spinning over the state, bringing rain to numerous areas and pushing rivers and streams up, as all the water filters into the river systems. From the northern part of the state, Brooks Range rains have prompted a special weather...
alaskasnewssource.com
A quick break from the rain Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit 3.98 inches of rain for August so far, and we’re already in the number one spot for wettest Augusts since record-keeping began. Another round of rain will hit Wednesday, but after it passes through, we get a break. Thursday will deliver some big breaks in the clouds, with sunshine at times.
Black Bear Swats Alaska Tourist in ‘Extremely Rare’ Incident
A tourist in Anchorage, Alaska sustained minor injuries on Sunday night. A black bear approached the woman and swatted at her several times. The bear made contact with her twice in what local wildlife officials deem an “extremely rare” incident. The crazy encounter occurred on the city’s urban trail system.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘In terms of the budget we’re in a dire situation’: Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start
On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s plans spending plan using the American Rescue Plan Action (ARPA) Funds. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding needed to purchase body worn cameras, which will soon be issued as standard equipment for all troopers and wildlife officers throughout the state. This multi-million dollar purchase has been years in the making and has been at the center of controversy for those who feel troopers should have been equipped with body cameras long ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather
On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s plans spending plan using the American Rescue Plan Action (ARPA) Funds. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding needed to purchase body worn cameras, which will soon be issued as standard equipment for all troopers and wildlife officers throughout the state. This multi-million dollar purchase has been years in the making and has been at the center of controversy for those who feel troopers should have been equipped with body cameras long ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Troopers receive funding to purchase body worn cameras
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather. The agenda was put forward by Felix Rivera after assembly members say Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration failed to bring their own plan forward to resolve these issues. Updated: 5 hours ago. On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson...
radiokenai.com
ADF&G Increases Ship Creek Coho Salmon Sport Fishing Limits
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is increasing the sport fish bag and possession limits for coho salmon, 16 inches or greater in length, to six fish per day and six fish in possession in Ship Creek drainage from its mouth upstream to a cable 100 feet downstream of the Chugach Power Plant dam. These provisions are effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, August 17 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022.
alaskapublic.org
Arctic Road Rally aims to show electric vehicles’ potential in Alaska
Ten electric vehicles set out Friday from Fairbanks on a 1,000-mile journey up the Dalton Highway and back. The Arctic Road Rally is intended to demonstrate the ability of electric vehicles to operate in the far north. Organizers say the rally also showcases EV technology and promotes efforts to enable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Today is Alaska’s first-ever ranked choice election, but not all voters...
kmxt.org
Midday Report August 17, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Early election results are in. A family dog in Metlakatla is killed by wolves. And Anchorage is prioritizing student need as it struggles to find school bus drivers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor Bronson’s vetoes likely to cause delay for some projects
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s spending plan on Tuesday to distribute American Rescue Plan Action Funds. On August 9, the assembly passed a resolution that was set to distribute $51 million in ARPA funds to nonprofits, local businesses, and...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Department of Transportation seeks public review of winter ferry schedule
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System winter operating plan for October 2022 through April 2023 is available for public review. That winter operations document can be found here. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans to release a summer 2023 schedule for public comment after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Athlete of the Week: West Anchorage’s Blake Hanley bounces back
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West Anchorage junior Blake Hanley finally had the chance to compete in his first high school cross country meet this past weekend. Hanley excelled, placing first in a 3-kilometer, four-school race around the Beach Lake Trails, clocking in at 10 minutes and 33 seconds on a rainy, mucky Saturday in Chugiak.
alaskasnewssource.com
Farmers face difficult decisions amidst high hay prices, shortages
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan farmers are calling it ‘the perfect storm,’ as inflation, soaring diesel costs, on top of a poor season for growing hay are leaving some farms in the red and others struggling to feed their herds. While Alaskans were soaking up that early summer...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Mayor issues vetoes
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather. The agenda was put forward by Felix Rivera after assembly members say Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration failed to bring their own plan forward to resolve these issues. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding...
kdll.org
Elections take shape, though final results still a ways away
Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Justin Ruffridge are ahead in their respective state primary races, per the latest Wednesday afternoon update from the Alaska Division of Elections. Unofficial results show Babcock leading over Republican Jesse Bjorkman for Senate District Seat D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch,...
akbizmag.com
National Park Service Names Deputy Regional Director for Alaska
The National Park Service (NPS) selected David Alberg as Deputy Regional Director for Alaska. Alberg is currently the head of the resource management and compliance division at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and Arizona and has been serving as Alaska’s acting deputy regional director for the last two months. Alberg begins his permanent assignment in October.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a bear attacked a hiker along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Point Woronzof on Sunday. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. The department said in a community release that the black bear was last seen just west of the Ted Stevens International Anchorage Airport runway.
alaskasnewssource.com
Aug. 17, 2022 Morning update on Alaska's primary and special elections
According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries
Alaska Constitution Party candidate Kieran Brown is expected to be the only candidate eliminated by Tuesday’s primary elections for the Alaska Legislature, which include 59 different elections and almost 200 candidates. Alaska’s new top-four primary system means up to four candidates may advance to the Nov. 8 general election in each legislative race, and Brown […] The post Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Comments / 2