Audrain County, MO

Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere.

But the company says supply chain issues and an increase in orders are causing the delays.

An Independence, Missouri, man claims he paid Anatolian Arms LLC in Mexico more than $800 for ammunition in February but never received the bullets or a refund he requested, the BBB said in a news release.

An Ohio man claims the business never delivered two orders placed early this year for more than $900. The company cut off communication with him, according to the BBB news release. A Minnesota man reported similar issues, according to the BBB.

The businesses told the BBB that a spike in orders and supply chain issues were contributing to the long waits.

“We are working to get the wait times reduced,” the business wrote in its response to the BBB, according to the news release. “We understand that they are long and we are working to hire more staff and increase production which is what most of the complaints seem to be stemming from.”

The BBB says Anatolian Arms had to pay nearly $340,000 in a California court judgment last year for failing to fulfill an order.

A message pops up when the company's website is opened warning customers of shipping and order delays. The "about us" section of the site boasts of the company's quality standards.

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

