ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
BBC

Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing

The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailesh Vara
BBC

Elshafee El Sheikh: Ex-Briton 'Isis Beatle' sentenced to life in prison

An Islamic State group militant from the UK has been sentenced to life in prison by a US court for his involvement with a terror cell. El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, was convicted in April of hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens and supporting a terrorist organisation. Addressing the Sudanese-born Londoner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc News Ni#State
The Independent

Gove backs Sunak and says Truss ‘on holiday from reality’

Michael Gove has endorsed Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, accusing Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss of taking a “holiday from reality” over the cost of living crisis.Throwing his weight behind the ex-chancellor, who sought to bill himself as the “underdog” during Friday night’s hustings, Mr Gove also said he did not expect to return to frontbench politics – having been the longest-serving minister in Cabinet until he was fired for privately telling the PM to resign.“It was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in the Cabinet under three prime ministers,” Mr Gove...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

UK's Liz Truss Would Review Financial Watchdogs' Roles, Says Source

LONDON (Reuters) -Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister, wants to examine the roles of the country's three financial regulators as part of a review, a source close to her leadership campaign said on Thursday. Provided she wins the contest, Truss is expected to examine the role...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

UK disputes lack of access to EU science research programmes

Britain has launched dispute procedures with the European Union over its exclusion from the bloc's scientific research programmes, using a mechanism set out in a post-Brexit deal. These are the first such legal proceedings launched by the UK against the EU since Brexit. The UK government said that its inability...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy