Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
Thames Water announces hosepipe ban across south of England
Measure will come into force from 24 August, affecting 15m customers in Thames Valley and London
Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
London strikes: Liz Truss pledges crackdown as Sadiq Khan says government ‘deliberately provoking’ unions – as it happened
Tory leadership frontrunner says new laws will make it harder to strike as London mayor accuses government of picking a fight
Elshafee El Sheikh: Ex-Briton 'Isis Beatle' sentenced to life in prison
An Islamic State group militant from the UK has been sentenced to life in prison by a US court for his involvement with a terror cell. El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, was convicted in April of hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens and supporting a terrorist organisation. Addressing the Sudanese-born Londoner,...
Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation
Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
Critics slam former Australian leader's decision to give himself secret powers
Scott Morrison says that secretly giving himself extra powers when he was Australia's prime minister was necessary during the coronavirus crisis.
Woodmancote: Tougher gun checks 'could have prevented' killings - sister
The twin sister of a woman shot dead along with her two daughters by the girls' father says stricter gun checks could have prevented their deaths. Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and Ava and Lexi Needham, aged four and two, were killed by Robert Needham, 42, at their home in Woodmancote on 29 March 2020.
Gove backs Sunak and says Truss ‘on holiday from reality’
Michael Gove has endorsed Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, accusing Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss of taking a “holiday from reality” over the cost of living crisis.Throwing his weight behind the ex-chancellor, who sought to bill himself as the “underdog” during Friday night’s hustings, Mr Gove also said he did not expect to return to frontbench politics – having been the longest-serving minister in Cabinet until he was fired for privately telling the PM to resign.“It was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in the Cabinet under three prime ministers,” Mr Gove...
Owami Davies: Missing nurse could be dazed and confused on trains
A nurse who vanished in south London six weeks ago could be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police have said. The last confirmed sighting of Owami Davies, 24, was in West Croydon on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July.
‘Nobody is in charge’: Tory peer hits out at ministers over inflation
As rate reaches double digits, Stuart Rose calls lack of government action to shield households ‘horrifying’
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
US News and World Report
UK's Liz Truss Would Review Financial Watchdogs' Roles, Says Source
LONDON (Reuters) -Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister, wants to examine the roles of the country's three financial regulators as part of a review, a source close to her leadership campaign said on Thursday. Provided she wins the contest, Truss is expected to examine the role...
Phys.org
UK disputes lack of access to EU science research programmes
Britain has launched dispute procedures with the European Union over its exclusion from the bloc's scientific research programmes, using a mechanism set out in a post-Brexit deal. These are the first such legal proceedings launched by the UK against the EU since Brexit. The UK government said that its inability...
