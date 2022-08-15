Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
khqa.com
Driver arrested for DUI after Hannibal crash
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person is in custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Hannibal. Officers were called at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday to the 4400 block of McMasters for a traffic crash. The investigation concluded a Subaru was traveling north and a...
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
khqa.com
Ten-month-old expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen
A ten-month-old baby is expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen. According to a post on the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the incident was on the 400 block of Crystal Lane in Rosebud on Tuesday. Emergency crews first took the baby to Mercy Hospital in Washington,...
lewispnj.com
Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life
Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fourstateshomepage.com
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a two-year-old boy from Canton, Missouri, died in the crash. MSHP reports a 34-year-old woman from Canton, Missouri, is at fault and has been arrested, but prosecutors have not yet formally filed charges.
krcgtv.com
Investigation continues into Honor Flight accident involving motorcyclists
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol officials continued to investigate Friday’s injury crash involving a dozen motorcyclists escorting veterans on a Central Missouri Honor Flight. Organization leaders said the crash was the first major accident since the program began 12 years ago. Central Missouri Honor Flight Rider Leader...
Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County
More than 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers in Montgomery County were without power Tuesday afternoon. The post Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
krcgtv.com
Multiple people involved in Central Missouri Honor Flight injured in crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple people were injured in a crash Friday night that involved several motorcycles. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the traffic crash happened at 9:32 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek. In a Facebook post from the CentralMo Honor Flight Riders,...
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man accused of trying to break into Central West End home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July. The man was captured on surveillance camera. Authorities tell News 4 he tried to get inside the home by pulling on a door handle. He then fled when someone inside flashed him with flashlight.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man, Hannibal woman facing drug charges in Pike County after traffic stop Monday
HULL, Ill. — A Hannibal man and a Hannibal woman are in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:36 p.m. Monday on State Highway 106 west of Hull on a 2003 Chevrolet truck.
kbsi23.com
Group works to prevent child trafficking in southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Thirty seven children are now on the path toward recovery following a nationwide sex trafficking investigation. Five were found in St. Louis, another two were found in Kansa City. Operation Cross Country XII consisted of nearly 400 individual operations that took place across the...
KCTV 5
Remains identified of USS Oklahoma sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class John G. Bock, Jr., 18, of St. Louis, killed during World War II, was accounted for on May 19, 2021. Despite the DPAA’s ability to account for Bock in May 2021, a...
muddyrivernews.com
Charges of making contact with sheriff’s deputy, hitting babysitter with Jeep to be dropped in plea negotiation with Quincy man
QUINCY — A case against a Quincy man charged with two felonies in connection with a June 11 incident has been set for a plea on Aug. 31. Lenard M. Miller, 41, did not appear with attorney Drew Schnack on Wednesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court. However, Schnack told Judge Roger Thomson he recently received an offer of probation as part of a fully negotiated plea from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office and that Miller would accept it.
KMOV
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Kirkwood woman killed over the weekend; ex-boyfriend charged
A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.
