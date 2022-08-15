ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page, AZ

Plane plunges into lake at Utah-Arizona border, killing two people

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park near the […]
2 dead, 5 injured after plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border

PAGE, Ariz. — Two people have died and five others have been injured after a plane plunged into a lake at the Arizona-Utah border over the weekend. According to The Associated Press, a pilot of a single-engine Cessna 207 plane on Saturday reported an engine problem. Moments later, it plunged into Lake Powell National Park, which is near Page, Arizona.
Arizona man found dead after being reported missing in Kane County

ESCALANTE, Garfield County — A man was found dead in Kane County on Sunday morning after his family reported him missing the night before. The family of Roger Stricklett, an 80-year-old man from Phoenix, reached out to Garfield County officials on Saturday and said they had been tracking his phone's location and its last location was on Hole in the Rock Road. Garfield County deputies contacted Kane Counties at about 6:10 p.m. to report they had found Stricklett's truck in Kane County, two miles south of the Dry Fork turnoff.
Arizona man found deceased in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kane County Sheriff officials were called to join in the search for an Arizona man Saturday evening after Garfield County officials found the man’s truck, near the county border, still running and with his deceased dog inside. The missing...
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
