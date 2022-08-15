Read full article on original website
6 French tourists on plane that crashed into Lake Powell, killing 2 and injuring 5
A small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot, authorities said Tuesday. Kane County Sheriff's officials in Utah said witnesses reported seeing the plane out of Page crash into Lake Powell...
Gephardt Daily
New: Kane County Sheriff releases details on Lake Powell crash that killed 2 French tourists, injured 4 others
LAKE POWELL, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — New details have been released about the single-engine sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday into the Arizona part of Lake Powell. Witnesses to the crash called the National Park Service Dispatch at about 5:20 p.m., according to a statement from Utah’s...
Plane plunges into lake at Utah-Arizona border, killing two people
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park near the […]
2 dead, 5 injured after plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border
PAGE, Ariz. — Two people have died and five others have been injured after a plane plunged into a lake at the Arizona-Utah border over the weekend. According to The Associated Press, a pilot of a single-engine Cessna 207 plane on Saturday reported an engine problem. Moments later, it plunged into Lake Powell National Park, which is near Page, Arizona.
ksl.com
Arizona man found dead after being reported missing in Kane County
ESCALANTE, Garfield County — A man was found dead in Kane County on Sunday morning after his family reported him missing the night before. The family of Roger Stricklett, an 80-year-old man from Phoenix, reached out to Garfield County officials on Saturday and said they had been tracking his phone's location and its last location was on Hole in the Rock Road. Garfield County deputies contacted Kane Counties at about 6:10 p.m. to report they had found Stricklett's truck in Kane County, two miles south of the Dry Fork turnoff.
Gephardt Daily
Arizona man found deceased in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kane County Sheriff officials were called to join in the search for an Arizona man Saturday evening after Garfield County officials found the man’s truck, near the county border, still running and with his deceased dog inside. The missing...
knau.org
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
