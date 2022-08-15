ESCALANTE, Garfield County — A man was found dead in Kane County on Sunday morning after his family reported him missing the night before. The family of Roger Stricklett, an 80-year-old man from Phoenix, reached out to Garfield County officials on Saturday and said they had been tracking his phone's location and its last location was on Hole in the Rock Road. Garfield County deputies contacted Kane Counties at about 6:10 p.m. to report they had found Stricklett's truck in Kane County, two miles south of the Dry Fork turnoff.

KANE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO