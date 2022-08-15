ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police say 2 teens were shot on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department says that two teens were shot on the city’s east side. Officials say a group of girls got into an argument on Fairmont, and Regent drives when a car pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Police say a 16-year-old...
CBS Detroit

Victim Runs Into Royal Oak Township Hotel After Being Struck By Gunfire

(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road. It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released. The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News

Two men charged in connection with fatal Cadillac Square shooting

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men in connection with a shooting in downtown Detroit's Cadillac Square last month that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded one other man. Police arrested and charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, of Detroit this week. On July 7, Montez Dangelo Mapp, 30,...
Detroit News

Argument leads to bullet grazing girl, 12, Detroit police say

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured on the city's east side. The child was leaving a park near Morang and Riad with a group of friends around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when they and another person started arguing, authorities said in a statement. "The argument...
fox2detroit.com

Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
Complex

Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
fox2detroit.com

92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
