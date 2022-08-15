Read full article on original website
Detroit police say 2 teens were shot on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department says that two teens were shot on the city’s east side. Officials say a group of girls got into an argument on Fairmont, and Regent drives when a car pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Police say a 16-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Detroit police seek help identifying driver in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old, bystander
DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a GMC Acadia who fired shots at a vehicle earlier this month, striking a 2-year-old inside of it and a bystander who was near it, in Southwest Detroit. At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, the driver of...
2 teens struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say
A pair of juveniles were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after they were allegedly targeted by a shooter in a vehicle on the city’s east side, police said.
Cops: Investigation underway after gunshot victim shows up at Metro Detroit hotel
Investigators in Detroit are piecing together what caused a victim to sustain gunshot wounds early Friday morning on the outskirts of the city.
Victim Runs Into Royal Oak Township Hotel After Being Struck By Gunfire
(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road. It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released. The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Two men charged in connection with fatal Cadillac Square shooting
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men in connection with a shooting in downtown Detroit's Cadillac Square last month that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded one other man. Police arrested and charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, of Detroit this week. On July 7, Montez Dangelo Mapp, 30,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for fatal shooting of 34-year-old woman
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman on the west side. The shooting happened on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at around 4:00 a.m., in the 11500 block of LaSalle. According to police, the unknown suspect and the 34-year-old female were...
Cops: Suspect wanted for open firing, injuring 19-year-old in Detroit
Information about a suspect who allegedly hit a young man with gunfire in Detroit is being sought by police investigating the crime. Officials with the Detroit Police Department said the incident occurred Tuesday evening, around 9:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Ambulance collides with passenger car in Detroit
An ambulance tipped over after a crash with a vehicle in Detroit on the city's west side Thursday evening. The crash happened at McNichols and Greenfield.
Detroit News
Argument leads to bullet grazing girl, 12, Detroit police say
Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured on the city's east side. The child was leaving a park near Morang and Riad with a group of friends around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when they and another person started arguing, authorities said in a statement. "The argument...
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police say 18-year-old shot girl, 12, during argument
They had an argument, then pushing and shoving. Police say it hit a tipping point when the shooter grabbed his gun and fired at the little girl who was grazed by a bullet on her hip.
Detroit police: 12-year-old injured by gunfire during altercation near Detroit park
An alleged altercation outside a park on Detroit’s east side escalated into gunfire that injured a young girl, police say. Officials with the Detroit Police Department said in a press release that the 12-year-old was leaving Denby Park
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn Heights Police Department urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours. Officials say they have been receiving growing complaints from residents who have reported break-ins of their vehicles during the overnight hours and the theft of the belongings that were left in them.
fox2detroit.com
Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
Complex
Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car
A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
17-year-old charged with murder in connection to stabbing death on Belle Isle
A 17-year-old from Hamtramck is facing murder changes for allegedly stabbing a man to death near Belle Isle Nature Center last Friday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the teen was adult designated, but charged as a juvenile
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
