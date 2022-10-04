Festival Acadiens et Creoles Releases Music Lineup for 2022 October Festival

Festivals Acadiens et Creole, Facebook

We’ve already been able to enjoy one Festival Acadiens et Créoles in 2022 and we have yet another to look forward to.

This is only the second time in over 47 years of the Festival that they will be holding two parties in one year. The reason is quite simple — we lost two years worth of Festival Acadiens due to Covid and it’s time to make up for lost time.

“We are committed to providing our local musicians, restaurants and craftspeople with the opportunity to make up for wages lost during the pandemic. Having two festivals in one year allows them to make up for lost time,” says Vice-President of Programming and Development Pat Mould. “It also gives our community and all who travel to Acadiana the opportunity to participate and celebrate our amazing culture.”

2 more months until we are kicking up dirt to zydeco music in Girard Park! #FAetC2022 Posted by Festivals Acadiens et Créoles on Sunday, August 14, 2022

The fall edition will run from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The official Pin and Poster reveal will happen at the Hilliard Art Museum’s Fall Opening on September 9 at 6:00 pm. Alton Armstrong and the Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians will be honored with the Louisiana Folklife Award at 11:30 am on Saturday, October 15 at Scene Atelier.

Organizers tell us that tent rental spaces in Girard Park are available, Festival Friends are appreciated, and volunteers are needed over the three days.

For more information, visit FestivalsAcadiens.com .

2022 Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Lineup and Workshops

Friday, October 14, 2022

Scène Ma Louisiane

5:00 pm The Official Cutting of the Boudin Festival Opening

5:30-6:45 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

7:00-8:30 Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 Forest Huval Band

11:45-12:45 Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Road Runners

1:00-2:00 La Patente (Acadie)

2:15-3:15 Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys

3:30-4:30 Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours

4:45-6:00 Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

6:16-7:45 Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

Scène Mon Heritage

10:45-11:45 The Daiquiri Queens

12:00-1:00 Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ Two Step

1:15-2:15 Corey Ledet Zydeco

2:30-3:30 Chris Ardoin

3:45-4:45 Feufollet

5:00-6:30 Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws

Scène La Salle de Danse

10:30-11:30 Savoy Family Band

11:45-12:45 Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers

1:00-2:00 Has Beans

2:15-3:15 Jesse Lége

3:30-4:30 Blake Miller & the Old-Fashioned Aces

4:45-6:00 Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

Scène Atelier

11:30-12:30 Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians: Folklife Award

12:45-1:45 Finding Amédé Ardoin: Research into his Life and Legacy

2:00-3:00 T’Monde

3:15-4:15 Creole Fiddle Workshop w/ Cedric Watson, Jeffery Broussard & Johnathan Druilhet

4:30-5:45 The Magnolia Sisters

Jam Ça!

11:00-12:30 Blake Miller & Angelle Aces

1:00-2:30 Forest Huval

3:15-4:15 Corey Ledet

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 The Potluck Band

11:45-12:45 Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

1:00-2:00 Lost Bayou Ramblers

2:15-3:15 Lafayette Rhythm Devils

3:30-4:30 Joe Hall and the Louisiana Cane Cutters

4:45-5:45 The Revelers

6:00-7:30 Bonsoir, Catin w/special guest Eric Adcock

Scène Mon Heritage

10:45-11:45 Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band

12:00-1:00 Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys

1:15-2:15 Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

2:30-3:30 Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express

3:45-4:45 Pine Leaf Boys

5:00-6:30 Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

Scène La Salle de Danse

9:00-10:30 French Mass

10:45-11:45 Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds

12:00-1:00 Jambalaya Cajun Band

1:15-2:15 Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole

2:30-3:30 Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

3:45-5:00 Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings w/ guests Johnnie Allan & T.K. Hulin

5:15-6:30 Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

Scène Atelier

11:30-12:30 Brazos Huval & Mary Harris

12:45-1:45 Amis du Teche

2:00-3:00 Finger-Picking Style Guitar Workshop: Roddie Romero, Jane Vidrine, Sam Broussard, Renée Reed & Josh Caffery

3:15-4:15 Jason Frey Trio

4:30-5:30 Louisiana French Folk Songs w/ Anna Laura Edmiston, Megan Constantin, Kelli Jones & Sasha Massey

Jam Ça!

11:00-12:30 Joe Hall

1:00-2:30 Sheryl Cormier

3:00-4:30 Jimmy Breaux