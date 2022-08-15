ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 CMA Awards to Reveal Final Nominees on Sept. 7

By Jim Casey
 4 days ago
The 56th CMA Awards—aka “Country Music’s Biggest Night”—are less than three months away on Nov. 9. And final nominees for the show will be rolling out on Sept. 7 at 7 a.m. CT. The complete list of nominees will be posted on the CMA Awards website.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 56th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 9.

Performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Country Music’s Biggest Night

A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke hosted the 55th CMA Awards in 2021. However, the upcoming event marks the first time Peyton will take the stage in an emcee role at the show.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country Music is such a privilege,” says Luke Bryan. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years. And what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” added Peyton Manning. “I am such a huge fan of country music. So to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

CMA Awards Live From Nashville

The 56th CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 9 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show will air live on ABC at 7 p.m CT.

“Country Music’s Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in country music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them.”

Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins

There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
