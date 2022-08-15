One of the glaring holes in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class rests on the offensive line. While the Ducks have missed out on some of their top targets at that position earlier in the recruiting cycle, there are still some high-quality players on the board that they might be able to add to an already impressive haul. Logan Reichert, a 4-star player from Kansas City, Missouri, announced this past week that he has set a date for his commitment. The 6-foot-7, 345-pound offensive tackle is set to announce his decision on September 8. Ranked as the No. 29 OT and No. 328 overall player in the 2023 class, Reichert would be a great addition to the Ducks as the first offensive lineman in the cycle. He currently holds three predictions to choose the Missouri Tigers, one from On3 and a pair from 247Sports. Film Logan Reichert’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 MO OT Rivals 4 5.9 MO OT ESPN 3 79 MO OT On3 Recruiting 3 87 MO OT 247 Composite 4 0.0.8997 MO OT Vitals Hometown Kansas City, Missouri Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 345 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on January 14, 2022 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Missouri Tigers Twitterhttps://twitter.com/LoganReichert4/status/156073614369162035211

