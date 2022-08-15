When it comes to the most iconic sandwiches in the history of fast food, there are a few that always come to mind. Usually, though, most people would name McDonald's (MCD) Big Mac first. Created in the late '60s by a McDonald's franchise owner in the Pittsburgh area, the sandwich was named The Aristocrat and The Blue Ribbon Burger before it settled on the name it would become legendary for.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO