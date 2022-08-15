ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M. Kelley
4d ago

of course it's falling, mid-term elections. should have never gotten 4 to 6 dollars a gallon. they did that on purpose, so when the price is falling, they think they are doing us a favor, SHOULD HAVE STAYED WHERE IT WAS UNDER TRUMP PRESIDENCY

James
4d ago

Let’s see. The Republicans blamed the Democrats for high oil prices. Now they will blame them for falling oil prices because the stock they own in big oil will go down.

y not
3d ago

Biden and Harris with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer controlling the government is a Devine Blessing from God. Vote Blue in the Mid Term Elections if you want good government and a booming economy. God is a Democrat

AFP

Oil prices tumble on possible Iran deal, stuttering China economy

Oil prices fell Monday on the prospects of a return of Iranian oil to the market and data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions. But the weakened Chinese economy weighed on oil prices, as did speculation that a revived nuclear deal could add Iranian crude to global markets.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
