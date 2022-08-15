Read full article on original website
OPD: Accidental firearm discharge on Orchard Street leads to arrest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested a man after finding out an alleged accidental discharge was actually the result of a fight. OPD says on August 18, around 12:48 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Orchard Street in reference to someone who had been shot. OPD says when […]
14news.com
Arrest made in Owensboro shooting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a man has been arrested for shooting someone during a fight. It happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Orchard Street. Police say the man who had been shot told them it happened because of an accidental discharge. He was...
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
wevv.com
Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side
Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
wevv.com
A Man, Women and Child shot at late last night
At the intersection of South Morton and Powell, two or three teens dressed in all black opened fire on a vehicle with 3 people inside. Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night. A witness told Evansville Police they saw two or three teens wearing all black...
14news.com
2 men accused of trying to rob pizza guy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men on robbery charges after an incident at Bally’s Casino late Thursday night. Officers say the found the victim in the lobby. They say he was bleeding from a cut under his eye. Police say he told them he tried to...
Prosecutors ask for Life In Prison in connection to Doerr murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Court documents indicate that if Larry Richmond Sr. is found guilty, he could face life in prison without parole. Larry Richmond Sr. is one of two people arrested Thursday and charged with the February 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robby Doerr. Doerr’s widow, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, was also charged in the case. Robert […]
HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
14news.com
Police: Man arrested following robbery at Evansville bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at the Old National Bank on North First Avenue. 47-year-old Derrick Staser was arrested on robbery and intimidation charges on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the bank just before 1 p.m. in reference to a holdup alarm, according to...
14news.com
Jasper man accused of driving twice the legal alcohol limit
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man was arrested during a traffic stop. Police say officers pulled over 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins for driving without tail lights. Officials say Jenkins showed signs of impairment and tested .16 blood alcohol content. He’s facing several charges, including operating while intoxicated over .15, possession...
104.1 WIKY
Person Shot In The Shoulder During Robbery
One person is in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder, beaten and robbed. It happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive in Evansville. A witness gave police a description of the suspects and reported they both had guns. Video footage showed the suspects...
Walmart assault; suspect hits man with skateboard, stabs woman
The Evansville Police Department say a man was assaulted with a skateboard in the parking lot of the Walmart on the east side of town. Reports say the suspect also stabbed a woman.
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
Evansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder
(WEHT) - Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
14news.com
Man & juvenile cousin arrested following shooting at Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested two people following a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Dispatch says that happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive. Police say when they arrived on scene they found one person shot. According to a press release, a...
wevv.com
More than 100 grams of meth found in Henderson drug bust with 2 arrests, police say
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has landed two people in jail. The Henderson Police Department says that with some help from the Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, it concluded the investigation on Thursday with the arrests of 42-year-old Kristen Wright and 46-year-old Jeremy Book.
14news.com
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
WTVW
Murder charges start new chapter in family’s tragic saga
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s been a long three years for the family of slain Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. His daughter, Lindsey Griffin, says her own children ask about him frequently, though she hasn’t entirely told them what happened to their grandfather. Griffin says she started the “emotionally draining”...
