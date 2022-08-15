Read full article on original website
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron awards $4.1 million in contracts for roadwork, boat launch repaving
The Port Huron City Council recently awarded two contracts valued at $3,821,021 for street repairs in the city. It also approved a nearly $350,000 contract to rebuild the parking lot at the 12th Street boat launch. Boddy Construction, based in the city, submitted the lowest of three bids to replace...
Michigan Declares State of Emergency: Over 130K to Go a Month Without Fresh Water From Lake Huron
On Sunday, August 14, a water main broke that carries water from Lake Huron to many Michigan communities. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that four counties are under a state of emergency. Residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties–nearly 130,000 people–could go without fresh water for nearly a month.
abc12.com
Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Catching up with Biggest Snack emcee Chuck Gaidica
For a first-time contest the Biggest Snack Competition in the U.S., to be hosted in Port Huron next month, has garnered plenty of attention. In all 42 companies from across the state of Michigan entered the contest with five of those having multiple entries for a total of 50 snacks. A team at All Star Services, Inc. then selected the top 20 based on the following criteria: company story and vision, branding and packaging, company engagement, marketability of the product and finally taste.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
GLWA: 23 communities affected by water main break to limit water usage
DETROIT (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking the 23 original communities affected by a large water main break to limit outdoor water usage while repairs are being made. Crews are working to repair a 120-inch water main break in the northeast portion of the regional transmission system.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
Boil-Water Alert Could Last 2 Weeks For Some In SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said. The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the GLWA system. A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system. Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. The others are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester and Washington Township. Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said the city had distributed 40,000 water bottles by Monday afternoon. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron police to purchase 19 ‘less lethal launchers’
The Port Huron Police Department is buying 19 less lethal launchers from Close Quarters Tactical, LLC, of Shelby Township, for $25,515. The city council unanimously approved the purchase at its regular meeting Aug. 8. “As part of our use of force strategies, we have less lethal tactical measures such as...
23 communities asked to stop watering lawns as water main repairs continue
The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents in cities impacted by the water main break to refrain from watering their lawns until the repair is completed. Suspending outdoor irrigation will allow the limited water supply to adequately provide for residents, businesses and emergency services. "As GLWA continues to work...
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Float down set for Sunday at 1 p.m.
Thousands of floating enthusiasts are expected to arrive in Port Huron on Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual, non-sanctioned Float Down on the St. Clair River. Port Huron Police Lieutenant Nick Godwin said the event remains unsanctioned and it’s just something someone puts out on Facebook that prompts the participants to head to Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron at 1 p.m. on the third Sunday in August. This year it’s Aug. 21, 2022.
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
recordpatriot.com
Michigan's fruit crops in jeopardy as state faces new invasive bug
An insect that sucks the sap out of a range of plants and crops made its way across northeastern states into Michigan for the first time. The invader called the spotted lanternfly was confirmed to be in the state by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell in a press release issued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
The Oakland Press
E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County
Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year
A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
Comments / 0