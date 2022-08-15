ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Catching up with Biggest Snack emcee Chuck Gaidica

For a first-time contest the Biggest Snack Competition in the U.S., to be hosted in Port Huron next month, has garnered plenty of attention. In all 42 companies from across the state of Michigan entered the contest with five of those having multiple entries for a total of 50 snacks. A team at All Star Services, Inc. then selected the top 20 based on the following criteria: company story and vision, branding and packaging, company engagement, marketability of the product and finally taste.
PORT HURON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Water Bridge#Conveyor#St Clair River#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#Pdf Ebook#The Algoma Conveyor
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash

PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
PETOSKEY, MI
CBS Detroit

Boil-Water Alert Could Last 2 Weeks For Some In SE Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said. The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the GLWA system. A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system. Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. The others are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester and Washington Township. Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said the city had distributed 40,000 water bottles by Monday afternoon. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Algoma Township, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron police to purchase 19 ‘less lethal launchers’

The Port Huron Police Department is buying 19 less lethal launchers from Close Quarters Tactical, LLC, of Shelby Township, for $25,515. The city council unanimously approved the purchase at its regular meeting Aug. 8. “As part of our use of force strategies, we have less lethal tactical measures such as...
PORT HURON, MI
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Float down set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

Thousands of floating enthusiasts are expected to arrive in Port Huron on Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual, non-sanctioned Float Down on the St. Clair River. Port Huron Police Lieutenant Nick Godwin said the event remains unsanctioned and it’s just something someone puts out on Facebook that prompts the participants to head to Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron at 1 p.m. on the third Sunday in August. This year it’s Aug. 21, 2022.
PORT HURON, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
DETROIT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Michigan's fruit crops in jeopardy as state faces new invasive bug

An insect that sucks the sap out of a range of plants and crops made its way across northeastern states into Michigan for the first time. The invader called the spotted lanternfly was confirmed to be in the state by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell in a press release issued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County

Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year

A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy