ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi expected to draw thousands

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — This weekend, thousands of people are expected to attend the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community powwow, or wacipi, a traditional Native American celebration of life, culture and heritage. A number of ceremonies and traditions mark the three-day celebration, many of which hold sacred significance for the community....
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
luxury-houses.net

Minnetonka Minimalism house with the glass walls by Charlie & Co. Design

Architecture Design of Minnetonka Minimalism House. Minnetonka Minimalism house designed by Charlie & Co. Design, together with custom builders John Kraemer & Sons, have completed a new home on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota. This is an impressive project which is prominent among the green grass area. Also, it is harmonious with the nature and allows the owners to circulate freely to the outdoors.
MINNETONKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Mara Is Marvelous

It would be almost impossible to live up to the expectations surrounding Minnesota’s new restaurant in the Twin Cities’ first five-star hotel from our most lauded celebrity chef. So how is it that Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, inside the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, not only meets those expectations but exceeds them?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”

I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
ROSEVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall Of America#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Mall Of America#The Chapel Of Love
Bring Me The News

Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye

The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 3385 Denmark Ave. in Eagan, Minn. closed permanently this month. Photo by Jan Ramstad. For more than 20 years, a long line outside the local Dairy Queen has been well worth the wait for the Eagan community. But now, the North Eagan Dairy...
EAGAN, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Cops Say Don’t Post Back-To-School Pictures

It's back-to-school time. But before you post any pictures of your sweet kids on social media you need to pay attention to what these Minnesota cops are warning you about. One of the good things about social media is that you can share fun pictures of memorable moments in your life. Like when your kids dress up for the first day of school.
CHASKA, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis man on a mission to recycle lumber

MINNEAPOLIS — "Some of the things I make are with old junk bike parts," Jeremy Marshik said from his garage. His garage is often his space for creating recycled items out of materials that would otherwise be thrown away. And his south Minneapolis neighborhood is taking notice. "At Patrick's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bring Me The News

Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Maplewood's Bruentrup Heritage Farm

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our drone tour of Minnesota's iconic and beautiful sights continues with a flight over a historic family farm that now sits smack dab in the middle of civilization. KARE in the Air is on a "barn-hopping" tour, and this stop takes us to the Bruentrup Heritage...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
twincitieslive.com

New Coffee and Retail Shop in Plymouth

Local coffee shops have become super popular over the last few years, but their popularity means they’ve got to find a way to stand out. A brand new coffee and retail shop in Plymouth is designed to look like your dining room and everything down to the light fixture is for sale. Reporter Kelli Hanson is live at The Fox and the Pantry to tell us more about this unique design concept.
PLYMOUTH, MN
southsidepride.com

Summer on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

Before the pandemic, there were a lot more restaurants on Grand Avenue. Grand Cafe, Dixie’s on Grand, Saji-Ya, Emmett’s Public House, Grand Catch: all have closed since 2020. One restaurant/bar that closed, and then reopened (twice!) under new management, is Billy’s on Grand. Now Billy’s is at the center of a controversy in the neighborhood that may impact its ability to get its own liquor license. (Since the second re-opening, in May of 2021, under the management of two experienced managers, Wes Spearman and Chuck Gilbert, the business has been “borrowing” the liquor license of RJMP Group, who managed the first re-opening in 2020, but lasted only a few months, partly due to COVID.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy